AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Alberto Calderon, and an Executive Officer of the Company, Richard Jordinson, have dealt in securities of the Company. A portion of the shares received by Alberto Calderon have been sold to satisfy related taxes as detailed below. The shares received by Richard Jordinson, who will retire as Chief Operating Officer of the Company and member of the Executive Committee with effect from 1 June 2025 after 13 years in senior management positions in the Company, have been sold, in part to satisfy related taxes.

Name of Executive Director Alberto Calderon Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 13 May 2025 Nature of transaction Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP) Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities 80,296 Price per security Nil Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

Name of Executive Director Alberto Calderon Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 13 May 2025 Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 40,148 Price per security US$40.88451 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$1,641,431.37 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

(1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.8792 to US$40.9248 inclusive.

Name of Executive Officer Richard Jordinson Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 13 May 2025 Nature of transaction Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP) Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities 38,346 Price per security Nil Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

Name of Executive Officer Richard Jordinson Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 13 May 2025 Nature of transaction On-market sale of vested DSP awards Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 38,346 Price per security US$40.89551 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$1,568,178.36 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

(1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.8836 to US$40.9188 inclusive.

