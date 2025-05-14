AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Alberto Calderon, and an Executive Officer of the Company, Richard Jordinson, have dealt in securities of the Company. A portion of the shares received by Alberto Calderon have been sold to satisfy related taxes as detailed below. The shares received by Richard Jordinson, who will retire as Chief Operating Officer of the Company and member of the Executive Committee with effect from 1 June 2025 after 13 years in senior management positions in the Company, have been sold, in part to satisfy related taxes.
Name of Executive Director
Alberto Calderon
Name of Company
AngloGold Ashanti plc
Date of transaction
13 May 2025
Nature of transaction
Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of securities
80,296
Price per security
Nil
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
Name of Executive Director
Alberto Calderon
Name of Company
AngloGold Ashanti plc
Date of transaction
13 May 2025
Nature of transaction
On-market sale of shares to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of securities sold
40,148
Price per security
US$40.88451
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
US$1,641,431.37
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
(1)
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.8792 to US$40.9248 inclusive.
|Name of Executive Officer
Richard Jordinson
Name of Company
AngloGold Ashanti plc
Date of transaction
13 May 2025
Nature of transaction
Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of securities
38,346
Price per security
Nil
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
Name of Executive Officer
Richard Jordinson
Name of Company
AngloGold Ashanti plc
Date of transaction
13 May 2025
Nature of transaction
On-market sale of vested DSP awards
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of securities sold
38,346
Price per security
US$40.89551
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
US$1,568,178.36
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
(1)
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.8836 to US$40.9188 inclusive.
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
