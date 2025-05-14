Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 12:30 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Truck1 Sp. Z O.O: Truck1 Strengthens Industry Connections as Media Partner for INDUSTRY DAYS 2025

Finanznachrichten News

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck1 has acquired media partner status for INDUSTRY DAYS 2025, an international trade exhibition. The event will be held from 13-16 May, 2025, at HUNGEXPO Budapest, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers from across the industrial sector.

Truck1: Bridging Buyers and Sellers Worldwide

As an online machinery marketplace, Truck1 enables seamless digital connections with over 350,000 listings available to users in 82 countries. The platform's industrial equipment section features 15 diverse categories, including:

  • Food processing equipment
  • Machine tools
  • Conveyor systems
  • Printing & packaging machines
  • Industrial HVAC & refrigeration

Sellers include manufacturers and dealers from Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the UK. Alongside direct sales, auction listings are available, providing flexible purchasing options for buyers.

Rising Demand in Key Markets

Interest in industrial machinery on Truck1 has seen substantial growth. Over the past two years, buyer activity has quadrupled, with strong demand from Hungary, Italy, Austria, Germany, andFrance.

INDUSTRY DAYS 2025: Where Business and Innovation Meet

The trade fair, co-hosted with AUTOMOTIVE HUNGARY, offers a comprehensive networking hub for decision-makers and qualified professionals. There, exhibitors showcase solutions in:

  • Electrical engineering
  • Automation in manufacturing
  • Industrial logistics & robotics
  • Sustainable manufacturing & environmental solutions

The event draws both repeat and new participants, offering workshops and networking opportunities. It's a chance to discuss challenges, share ideas, and explore new technologies.

How This Media Partnership Creates Value

By aligning with INDUSTRY DAYS 2025, Truck1 links its global online marketplace with the live event, helping businesses connect digitally and in person.

Registration for exhibitors and visitors remains open. Further information is available on the expo website.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truck1-strengthens-industry-connections-as-media-partner-for-industry-days-2025-302455170.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.