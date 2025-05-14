Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
Specificity Inc.: Specificity Builds Dominant CTV Campaign Capabilities, Reinforces Position as Industry's Leading Hybrid Marketing Agency

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Specificity, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPTY), the marketing industry's only true hybrid model agency, today announced the expansion of its cutting-edge Connected TV (CTV) advertising capabilities, delivering unmatched performance, precision, and value for clients looking to reach real, in-market audiences.

Unlike traditional agencies that rely on broad-based DMA targeting and outdated mass-reach strategies, Specificity has pioneered a proprietary, intent-driven approach to CTV advertising that transforms how brands engage with consumers. The company's ability to isolate active intent signals at the individual level and deliver impressions exclusively to real people-not bots-positions Specificity as a true market disruptor.

"Most agencies still cast wide nets and waste client budgets in the process," said Jason Wood, CEO of Specificity. "We don't. Our campaigns eliminate waste, serve ads to real humans, and leverage targeting that drills down to specific buying behaviors in real time. That's why our CPMs are often lower than those seen on major social platforms-while producing superior ROI for our clients."

Key Differentiators of Specificity's CTV Strategy:

  • Pinpoint Audience Targeting: Reaching consumers based on active, real-time intent-not just demographics.

  • Waste-Free Delivery: Ending outdated DMA-style approaches that overspend and underperform.

  • Unmatched Efficiency: Aggregated strategy execution allows for consistently lower CPMs than most social media platforms while delivering 30 second commercials.

  • Human-Only Impressions: Bot traffic is actively excluded, ensuring every ad dollar is spent reaching real people.

  • Maximum ROI: Clients consistently experience greater returns through optimized spend and highly relevant ad delivery.

Specificity's CTV campaigns are the result of the company's proprietary ad tech stack combined with a hands-on, full-service agency model-an approach no other marketing firm in the U.S. offers.

"This is what makes us the only true hybrid agency," added Wood. "We marry cutting-edge technology with full-service strategy and execution. Our clients do not just get great campaigns-they get a relationship, a partner, and results no one else can deliver."

Path to Full SEC Compliance Nearing Completion

Specificity also confirmed that it is nearing full compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission after being affected by the widespread fraud perpetrated by BF Borgers, its former audit firm. The company has been working diligently with auditors to complete the necessary filings and restore full standing.

"We were one of many companies impacted by the BF Borgers scandal, but we've taken the necessary steps to get back in compliance," said Wood. "We're almost out of the woods and remain fully committed to transparency, compliance, and delivering value to our shareholders."

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPTY) is a next-generation digital marketing agency redefining precision advertising through proprietary ad tech and advanced audience targeting strategies. With the only true hybrid model in the industry, Specificity blends emerging technology with full-service agency expertise to deliver high-performance campaigns that drive real results. From Connected TV to mobile to hyper-targeted display, Specificity helps brands reach real people-when and where it matters most.

Media Contact:
Chris Gruening
Vice President, Client Services
Specificity, Inc.
chris@specificityinc.com

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/specificity-builds-dominant-ctv-campaign-capabilities-reinforces-position-as-i-1027192

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
