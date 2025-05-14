Anzeige
Keller Group Plc - Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

Keller Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

14 May 2025

Keller Group plc (the "Company")
Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at 4 Kingdom Street, Paddington Central, London W2 6BD on Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 10:00am.

In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

ResolutionVotes For%Votes Against%Total VotesVotes Withheld
1 - To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 51,383,101100.001260.0051,383,227129,133
2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report50,823,25899.05485,8700.9551,309,128203,232
3 - To declare a final dividend of 33.1p per Ordinary Share51,508,711100.001260.0051,508,8373,523
4 - To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors50,864,32599.58213,8970.4251,078,222434,138
5 - To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the remuneration of the Auditors 51,499,01199.989,4580.0251,508,4693,891
6 - To elect Carl-Peter Forster as a Director49,758,06896.601,750,4003.4051,508,4683,892
7 - To elect Stephen King as a Director51,227,19299.45281,2760.5551,508,4683,892
8 - To re-elect Paula Bell as a Director45,552,26088.445,956,69811.5651,508,9583,402
9 - To re-elect David Burke as a Director51,311,59399.62197,3650.3851,508,9583,402
10 - To re-elect Juan G. Hernández Abrams as a Director49,385,53795.882,123,4214.1251,508,9583,402
11 - To re-elect Annette Kelleher as a Director49,763,12496.611,745,8343.3951,508,9583,402
12 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock as a Director48,119,63093.423,390,7386.5851,510,3681,992
13 - To re-elect Michael Speakman as a Director51,383,56899.76125,3900.2451,508,9583,402

14 - To authorise the Directors to allot securities pursuant to section
551 of the Companies Act 2006

48,502,02694.192,989,4875.8151,491,51320,846
15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights51,132,17899.30359,3550.7051,491,53320,826
16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in limited circumstances46,200,06989.725,294,80010.2851,494,86917,490
17 - To authorise market purchases of the Company's shares51,439,98699.996,9350.0151,446,92165,439
18 - To authorise the payment of political donations and political expenditure50,682,21898.98521,5621.0251,203,780308,580
19 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice50,489,13398.031,015,3451.9751,504,4787,882

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 51,510,368 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 71.30% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 14 May 2025 was 73,099,735 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 858,475 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17, and 19 as Special Resolutions.

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

CONTACT:

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.


© 2025 PR Newswire
