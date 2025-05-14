Keller Group Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

14 May 2025

Keller Group plc (the "Company")

Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at 4 Kingdom Street, Paddington Central, London W2 6BD on Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 10:00am.

In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Votes Withheld 1 - To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 51,383,101 100.00 126 0.00 51,383,227 129,133 2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report 50,823,258 99.05 485,870 0.95 51,309,128 203,232 3 - To declare a final dividend of 33.1p per Ordinary Share 51,508,711 100.00 126 0.00 51,508,837 3,523 4 - To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors 50,864,325 99.58 213,897 0.42 51,078,222 434,138 5 - To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the remuneration of the Auditors 51,499,011 99.98 9,458 0.02 51,508,469 3,891 6 - To elect Carl-Peter Forster as a Director 49,758,068 96.60 1,750,400 3.40 51,508,468 3,892 7 - To elect Stephen King as a Director 51,227,192 99.45 281,276 0.55 51,508,468 3,892 8 - To re-elect Paula Bell as a Director 45,552,260 88.44 5,956,698 11.56 51,508,958 3,402 9 - To re-elect David Burke as a Director 51,311,593 99.62 197,365 0.38 51,508,958 3,402 10 - To re-elect Juan G. Hernández Abrams as a Director 49,385,537 95.88 2,123,421 4.12 51,508,958 3,402 11 - To re-elect Annette Kelleher as a Director 49,763,124 96.61 1,745,834 3.39 51,508,958 3,402 12 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock as a Director 48,119,630 93.42 3,390,738 6.58 51,510,368 1,992 13 - To re-elect Michael Speakman as a Director 51,383,568 99.76 125,390 0.24 51,508,958 3,402 14 - To authorise the Directors to allot securities pursuant to section

551 of the Companies Act 2006 48,502,026 94.19 2,989,487 5.81 51,491,513 20,846 15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 51,132,178 99.30 359,355 0.70 51,491,533 20,826 16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in limited circumstances 46,200,069 89.72 5,294,800 10.28 51,494,869 17,490 17 - To authorise market purchases of the Company's shares 51,439,986 99.99 6,935 0.01 51,446,921 65,439 18 - To authorise the payment of political donations and political expenditure 50,682,218 98.98 521,562 1.02 51,203,780 308,580 19 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice 50,489,133 98.03 1,015,345 1.97 51,504,478 7,882

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 51,510,368 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 71.30% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 14 May 2025 was 73,099,735 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 858,475 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17, and 19 as Special Resolutions.

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.