Keller Group Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14
14 May 2025
Keller Group plc (the "Company")
Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at 4 Kingdom Street, Paddington Central, London W2 6BD on Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 10:00am.
In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes
|Votes Withheld
|1 - To receive the Annual Report and Accounts
|51,383,101
|100.00
|126
|0.00
|51,383,227
|129,133
|2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report
|50,823,258
|99.05
|485,870
|0.95
|51,309,128
|203,232
|3 - To declare a final dividend of 33.1p per Ordinary Share
|51,508,711
|100.00
|126
|0.00
|51,508,837
|3,523
|4 - To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors
|50,864,325
|99.58
|213,897
|0.42
|51,078,222
|434,138
|5 - To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the remuneration of the Auditors
|51,499,011
|99.98
|9,458
|0.02
|51,508,469
|3,891
|6 - To elect Carl-Peter Forster as a Director
|49,758,068
|96.60
|1,750,400
|3.40
|51,508,468
|3,892
|7 - To elect Stephen King as a Director
|51,227,192
|99.45
|281,276
|0.55
|51,508,468
|3,892
|8 - To re-elect Paula Bell as a Director
|45,552,260
|88.44
|5,956,698
|11.56
|51,508,958
|3,402
|9 - To re-elect David Burke as a Director
|51,311,593
|99.62
|197,365
|0.38
|51,508,958
|3,402
|10 - To re-elect Juan G. Hernández Abrams as a Director
|49,385,537
|95.88
|2,123,421
|4.12
|51,508,958
|3,402
|11 - To re-elect Annette Kelleher as a Director
|49,763,124
|96.61
|1,745,834
|3.39
|51,508,958
|3,402
|12 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock as a Director
|48,119,630
|93.42
|3,390,738
|6.58
|51,510,368
|1,992
|13 - To re-elect Michael Speakman as a Director
|51,383,568
|99.76
|125,390
|0.24
|51,508,958
|3,402
14 - To authorise the Directors to allot securities pursuant to section
|48,502,026
|94.19
|2,989,487
|5.81
|51,491,513
|20,846
|15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|51,132,178
|99.30
|359,355
|0.70
|51,491,533
|20,826
|16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in limited circumstances
|46,200,069
|89.72
|5,294,800
|10.28
|51,494,869
|17,490
|17 - To authorise market purchases of the Company's shares
|51,439,986
|99.99
|6,935
|0.01
|51,446,921
|65,439
|18 - To authorise the payment of political donations and political expenditure
|50,682,218
|98.98
|521,562
|1.02
|51,203,780
|308,580
|19 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice
|50,489,133
|98.03
|1,015,345
|1.97
|51,504,478
|7,882
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 51,510,368 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 71.30% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 14 May 2025 was 73,099,735 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 858,475 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17, and 19 as Special Resolutions.
This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.CONTACT:
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.