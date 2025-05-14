ESTEVE Increases Net Revenue By 5% And Reaffirms Strategy Towards Becoming A Highly Specialized Company

By reaching €744 million and expanding its portfolio, the company moves forward in its vision of becoming a leading international pharmaceutical company

BARCELONA, Spain, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical company ESTEVE has presented its 2024 annual results report, aligned with its strategy and initiatives towards fostering its purpose of improving people's lives.

In 2024, ESTEVE reached €744 million net revenue, representing 5% growth over 2023. International Sales account for 75% of total income, reflecting ESTEVE's Global Strategy. From total income, Spain represents 25% of total revenue, other European Union countries 53% of revenues (the fastest growing geographies) and the rest of the world accounts for 22%.

The Pharma Business has played a key role in this year's strong performance, achieving over 15% growth in Net Revenues. The CDMO Business, while maintaining stable Net Revenues, contributed positively to overall results through a more value-added product mix.

A key driver of ESTEVE's net revenue growth has been the acquisition of HRA Pharma Rare Diseases in July 2024. This acquisition adds three treatments for conditions such as Cushing's syndrome and adrenocortical carcinoma, enhancing ESTEVE's commitment to rare diseases and expanding its presence in Europe and the United States.

In 2025, this strategic trend toward highly specialized therapies continues with an agreement to acquire an adjuvant treatment regarded as the standard of care for high-grade resectable non-metastatic osteosarcoma, with formal closing expected in the near term. In parallel, ESTEVE has completed the in-license of a biological product indicated for children and adolescents aged 2 to 18 with severe primary insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) deficiency.

«Last year's results are not only a consolidation of the growth trajectory that we have been building in the past four years but also reflect our commitment to improve the quality of life of people through highly specialized solutions. We are hopeful about the opportunities that lie ahead for ESTEVE and trust that 2025 will be a pivotal year in our advancement as a leading international pharmaceutical company in the field of specialized medicine» ", as stated by Staffan Schüberg, CEO at ESTEVE.

Innovation remains a crucial pillar in the company's strategy, with an investment of €46 million in innovation (both in product and in process development), representing over 6% of global net revenues. A clear commitment that has also been shown through the company's investments to improve its industrial capabilities worldwide, with the start of construction for a new production site to relocate our current China industrial plant and the expansion of a new production site for pharmaceutical active ingredients in Celrà (Spain).

Social impact: improving the lives of 8 million patients

ESTEVE treatments reached 8 million patients in 2024 with the final goal of improving the quality of life of people living with diseases in the fields of endocrinology and oncology or pain amongst others.

The company's social impact was also reflected in an investment of over €1.3 million in sustainability and diversity and inclusion initiatives. In line with these values, ESTEVE increased its workforce by 6.6% in 2024 and reached gender parity in management, with women holding 50% of all leadership positions.

Towards net zero: lower carbon footprint and water consumption

In 2024, ESTEVE continued its path towards sustainability, in alignment with its goal of becoming a net zero company in 2050. To this end, the company continued to operate on 100% of the electricity purchased coming from renewable sources for another year in all its centers and sites. Furthermore, ESTEVE's carbon footprint was reduced by 5.8% in comparison with 2023 and by 10.41% in comparison with 2022.

This decrease in its environmental impact was also achieved by reducing water consumption by 12% compared with 2023.

About ESTEVE

ESTEVE (www.esteve.com) is a global pharmaceutical company with a clear purpose: to improve people's lives. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Barcelona, ESTEVE has a strong international presence with pharmaceutical affiliates in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, France, the UK, and the USA.

ESTEVE is focused on delivering highly specialized treatments that address significant unmet medical needs in several therapeutic areas. In addition, to our innovative pharma business, we offer comprehensive Contract Manufacturing services (CMO), specializing in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through world-class facilities in Spain, Mexico, and China.

ESTEVE's strong commitment to its core values-people matter, transparency, and accountability-remains at the heart of everything it does.

