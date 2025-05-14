New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 16 May 2025. The new shares are issued due to a private placement.
|Name:
|MapsPeople
|ISIN:
|DK0061549052
|Short name:
|MAPS
|Number of shares before change:
|100,687,266 shares
|Change:
|43,381,977 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|144,069,243 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 0.90
|Face value:
|DKK 0.02
|Unchanged orderbook ID:
|224523
For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton
© 2025 GlobeNewswire