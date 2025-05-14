New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 16 May 2025. The new shares are issued due to a private placement.

Name: MapsPeople ISIN: DK0061549052 Short name: MAPS Number of shares before change: 100,687,266 shares Change: 43,381,977 shares Number of shares after change: 144,069,243 shares Subscription price: DKK 0.90 Face value: DKK 0.02 Unchanged orderbook ID: 224523

For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton