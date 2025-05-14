Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 13:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hoggan Scientific llc: New Improvements Coming to Hoggan Scientific's microFET2 Handheld Dynamometer

Finanznachrichten News

Exciting Updates for Company's Muscle Test Dynamometer to Offer Healthcare Professionals a More Powerful Tool to Assess Muscle Strength

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Hoggan Scientific, LLC, a global leader in medical dynamometers and industrial force gauges, is proud to announce new features and accessories for its microFET2 flagship handheld dynamometer-a trusted tool for objective muscle strength assessments. The enhancements are driven by strong market demand and direct feedback from healthcare professionals, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and user-centered design. One of the most anticipated additions is a strap-based muscle test stabilization kit, developed to improve measurement accuracy and device stability during evaluations.

microFet family

microFet family

The updated features will significantly improve the device's usability, performance, and consistency, offering clinicians more reliable data for muscle testing. "The new microFET2 enhancements will empower healthcare providers with more precise measurements and expanded testing capabilities," said Drazana Buckley, CEO of Hoggan Scientific, LLC.

Along with microFET2 handheld dynamometer, microFET3 combination muscle tester and inclinometer, microFET Handgrip, and microFET Pinch devices, are known for their ease of use, durability, and accuracy. microFET devices are also valued for their versatility, offering capability to record readings directly from device displays, as well as use with available software for enhanced reporting.

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and set against the scenic backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, Hoggan Scientific, LLC, has built a strong reputation for more than 30 years, manufacturing high-quality, reliable measuring devices-entirely in the United States. These dependable tools are used by clients locally and worldwide in physical and occupational therapy clinics, clinical trials, sports training facilities, hospitals, and universities, and for ergonomics, health and safety and engineering applications. For more information about Hoggan Scientific, upcoming new microFET2 improvements, or any products the company offers, please visit the website http://www.hogganscientific.com, contact by phone at 800-678-7888/801-572-6500, or email to sales@hogganscientific.com. The manufacturer can also be found on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/HogganScientific.

Contact Information

Drazana Buckley
ceo
drazanab@hogganscientific.com
8015726500

.

SOURCE: Hoggan Scientific llc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-improvements-coming-to-hoggan-scientifics-microfet2-handheld-dyna-1027276

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.