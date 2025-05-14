Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
Punta Pacifica Realty: Panama Offers a Haven From Hurricane Season

Finanznachrichten News

PANAMA CITY, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / From June to November, residents along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts brace themselves for hurricane season and its many challenges. However, in recent years, more people are turning their attention to Central America for a safer alternative.

Panama offers a haven from hurricane season

Panama offers a haven from hurricane season
From June to November, residents along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts brace themselves for hurricanes

Last year, the U.S. experienced a record number of named storms (18), hurricanes (11), and major hurricanes (5), surpassing the historical averages of 14, 7, and 3, respectively. This increasing storm activity has prompted many coastal residents to explore relocation options, with Panama emerging as a top choice.


According to Jeff Barton, Managing Director of Punta Pacifica Realty, Panama's largest real estate company, "After yet another violent storm, people recognize the risks of living in a hurricane-prone area."


Panama doesn't just offer freedom from hurricanes. It also provides world-class healthcare, affordable insurance, a growing economy, and an expanding presence of multinational companies. Add to that its status as one of Central America's safest countries, and it's easy to see why more people are making the move.

For North American citizens, Panama offers the opportunity to enjoy beachfront living without the constant threat of hurricanes, a stark contrast to the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts.

"Playa Caracol ticks all the boxes, allowing buyers to invest in property without the looming fear of devastating storms," says Barton. Beyond safety, the region is rapidly becoming Latin America's next hotspot, with luxury brands like Radisson establishing a presence and numerous developments catering to relaxation, adventure, and high-end living.

To learn more about Panama, contact us or check out our YouTube series, A Spotlight to Panama.

Contact Information

Duncan McGowan
President of Punta Pacifica Realty
sales@puntapacificarealty.com
+1-786-528-3080

.

SOURCE: Punta Pacifica Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/panama-offers-a-haven-from-hurricane-season-1027346

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
