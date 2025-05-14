Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Bloom Burton & Co. is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2025 Bloom Burton Award. Bestowed annually and nominated by the public at large, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry in the previous year.

The finalists for 2025, in alphabetical order, are:

Mark Nawacki, former President and Chief Executive Officer, Searchlight Pharma

Oliver Technow, former Chief Executive Officer, BIOVECTRA

Ali Tehrani, former President and Chief Executive Officer, Zymeworks; Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, DCx Biotherapeutics

2025 Bloom Burton Award Finalists

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6420/252073_bb2025_v5.jpg

"I am pleased to share the 2025 Bloom Burton Award finalists as selected by our esteemed judging panel. More than ever, it is crucial for us to honour the talented individuals at the forefront of Canadian healthcare. This year's finalists are not only proven leaders who delivered exceptional results, but they have also each contributed enormously to the growth of the healthcare community - from championing innovative pharmaceuticals, to developing a regional hub, and supporting Canadian start-ups," commented Jolyon Burton, President and Head of Investment Banking.

"As the founder, President and former Chief Executive Officer of Searchlight Pharma, Mark Nawacki is being recognized for his exceptional leadership in the Canadian specialty pharmaceutical sector. Within a decade of founding Searchlight, which was initially focused on women's health, Mark's leadership saw the company grow into one of the three largest specialty pharmaceutical businesses in Canada after numerous license agreements and key acquisitions, including of ERFA Canada in 2022 and Miravo Healthcare in 2023. Searchlight was acquired by Apotex in 2024 and continues its growth as a Canadian pharmaceutical champion."

"Oliver Technow is the former Chief Executive Officer of BIOVECTRA, whose vision and leadership transformed the company during his tenure from 2015 to 2024, culminating in BIOVECTRA's strategic sale to Agilent for US$925 million. In addition to the growth of BIOVECTRA, Oliver spearheaded the company's expansion in Price Edward Island and Nova Scotia, secured funding from HIG Capital in 2019, and attracted top international talent, including industry veterans to realize the company's promise. BIOVECTRA's rapid growth from 2019 to 2024 saw the company go from 200 employees and 3 locations to almost 700 employees and 7 locations."

"Finally, a second-time Bloom Burton Award finalist, Ali Tehrani is being nominated for his continued and visionary leadership in the Canadian biotech sector, having co-founded and serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Zymeworks. Ali was pivotal to the creation and success of zanidatamab, a bispecific HER2-directed antibody that received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year for previously treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) biliary tract cancer (BTC). Ali is also a Partner at Amplitude Ventures, where he guides and invests in healthcare companies and entrepreneurs, further strengthening the Canadian healthcare ecosystem. More recently, Ali became a co-founder and CEO of the newly launched DCx Biotherapeutics."

We look forward to celebrating this year's finalists - Mark Nawacki, Oliver Technow, and Ali Tehrani at the 2025 Bloom Burton Award Gala!

The Bloom Burton Award finalists and winner are chosen by an independent panel of judges, all of whom are respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship and journalism.

This year's panel includes:

Michael Altman, Head of Strategy, Perceptive Advisors

Christopher Arendt, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Takeda

Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury

Joan Eliasek, President, McKesson Canada

Carl Gordon, Managing Partner, OrbiMed

Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital

Camille Samuels, Director, Venrock Boards

All finalists will be invited to and celebrated at the Bloom Burton Award Gala on September 25, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto. For more information, please visit: www.bloomburton.com/gala.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252073

SOURCE: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.