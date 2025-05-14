New service aims to help brands reduce disruption, protect reputation, and take control of crisis response

Marketpoint Recall has launched 'Recall Ready', a new solution designed to help brands take control, respond faster, communicate better, and recover stronger when a recall strikes.

For brands that get caught flat-footed, the cost of a recall can spiral: delays in customer communication, confusion across channels, regulatory pressure, and plummeting trust. Available in the UK and America, Recall Ready brings order to the chaos cutting costs, reducing legal exposure, and preserving customer loyalty.

"Brands are sleepwalking into a recall crisis," says Pete Gillett, founder of Marketpoint Recall. "Everyone thinks they're ready until they're not. Too often, we see brands scrambling with disconnected teams, outdated CRM data, or legal departments writing emails at midnight. It's not good enough and it's costing them dearly."

Using a new software driven approach, Recall Ready combines the critical components of an effective recall response into one integrated system. It includes CRM and loyalty programme alignment, employee training, cross-border regulatory co-ordination, and pre-approved communication templates. It connects the dots between legal, operations, marketing, and customer service before a crisis forces them into the same room.

"We built Recall Ready to give brands the control they've been missing," Gillett adds. "Getting ahead of a recall isn't just smart, it's survival. The brands that take steps now will be in a far stronger position when it counts, and we're here to help them get there."

Marketpoint Recall is calling on brands to rethink their readiness. Visit marketpointrecall.com to learn more and get Recall Ready.

