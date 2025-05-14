GSMA M360 Eurasia 2025 Speaker Line-up Revealed

M360 Eurasia takes place for the first time in Tashkent, 21-22 May 2025, reflecting the region's commitment to digital transformation

LONDON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GSMA M360 Eurasia is taking place for the first time in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 21-22 May 2025 at the InterContinental Tashkent, in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Host Sponsor Beeline Uzbekistan, a subsidiary of VEON. The GSMA has confirmed a high-profile speaker line-up for the event, which brings together policymakers and industry leaders to shape the future of digital connectivity in Eurasia.

Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies, H.E. Sherzod Shermatov, will open the event, joining CEOs of VEON and Beeline Uzbekistan Kaan Terzioglu and Andrey Pyatakhin, to explore how connecting cultures, economies, and ideas can accelerate Eurasia's transformation into a global digital powerhouse. The newly appointed Director General of the GSMA, Vivek Badrinath, will deliver his first keynote address in his new role at M360 Eurasia 2025.

Across the two-day event, attendees can expect deep-dive sessions on generative AI, 5G, circular device ecosystems, and cross-industry innovation. Among the over 40 influential speakers, Azercell's CEO, Zarina Zeynalova will lead discussions around digital expansion in the region, while Perfectum's CEO, Dmitry Shukov will share how the mobile operator is rolling out a 5G Standalone network in Uzbekistan and, Qazcode's CEO, Oleksii Sharavar will discuss the evolution of generative to agentic AI.

Other sessions will explore the role of data centres in supporting secure, scalable networks; and how new architectures, standalone networks, and strategic partnerships are broadening digital access across the region.

Registration for M360 Eurasia 2025 is open, and we welcome industry professionals, policymakers, and technology leaders to register to secure their place. Members of the press should apply for their press pass at registration or contact the press office: pressoffice@gsma.com

The GSMA's M360 series brings together the regional mobile ecosystem to drive innovation, address challenges, and create a foundation for sustainable business environments and societal change. MWC25 Barcelona opened the GSMA's MWC series, with MWC25 Shanghai taking place 18-20 June 2025. The inaugural MWC25 Doha occurs 25-26 November 2025, a milestone event in Qatar that will unite industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to advance the next generation of digital societies in the Middle East and beyond. Other events in the MWC series include MWC25 Las Vegas and MWC25 Kigali.

