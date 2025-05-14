At Intersolar Europe in Munich, several companies presented their concepts for high-performance perovskite tandem photovoltaics. The first modules are expected to be available in the second half of the year. The different approaches by manufacturers are evident. From pv magazine Germany Anyone who walked through the halls of Intersolar Europe in Munich with their eyes open could discover, in addition to standard module technologies such as Topcon and heterojunction, double-sided and with back contacts, other modules that are not in line with the mainstream and are currently waiting for a breakthrough. ...

