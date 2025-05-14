ATHA Energy Corp: ATHA Energy Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Suraj Ahuja to Its Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / ATHA Energy Corp. (TSXV:SASK)(FRA:X5U)(OTCQB:SASKF) ("ATHA" or the "Company"), holder of the largest uranium exploration portfolio in two of the highest-grade uranium districts globally, is pleased to announce the appointment Suraj Ahuja to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Ahuja has served as a Technical Advisor to ATHA since February 2024 and he brings more than fifty years of resource development experience to ATHA's Board of Directors, primarily focused on exploration and development projects in the uranium sector in Canada and internationally. Mr. Ahuja's experience notably includes developing the foundation of a number of Canada's most prominent uranium assets while working as Senior Geologist with the Saskatchewan Mining and Development Corporation (SMDC) from 1978 to 1988, which later became Cameco Corporation (TSX: CCO)(NYSE: CCJ) - now the world's second largest uranium producer. Since 1988, Mr. Ahuja has worked in senior management positions or as principal consultant to several multi-national companies, including four Japanese companies, to support their uranium projects in Canada and internationally. Mr. Ahuja was appointed as a director of UEX Corp. in 2004, which was later acquired by Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) in 2022 to create one of the largest diversified uranium companies globally. Additionally, Mr. Ahuja is an independent director of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. Concurrently with Mr. Ahuja's appointment, Sean Kallir has stepped down as a director of ATHA.

Troy Boisjoli, CEO of ATHA commented, "We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Sean Kallir for his dedication and support which was critical in helping build the foundation from which ATHA has grown. The appointment of Mr. Ahuja to ATHA's board comes at a pivotal time for ATHA and reflects our confidence in the tier-one potential of our uranium portfolio and our commitment to unlocking it with world-class leadership. With a track record of advancing some of the world's most important uranium discoveries, Suraj brings technical depth, relationships, and strategic perspective as we begin to reveal the Angikuni Basin as a globally significant uranium district. His presence at the board level reinforces our technically driven approach."

"I am delighted to join ATHA at such an exciting time in the company's growth and, moreover, a time that the uranium industry is projected to be approaching a deficit of uranium needed to satisfy increasing demand forecasts for nuclear fuel and new power generation" stated Mr. Ahuja. "With an exceptional management and technical team in place, and a vast portfolio across the best uranium jurisdictions in which I have worked, ATHA has multiple opportunities to advance discoveries for this cycle and is well-positioned to become an industry leader. I look forward to working with the other board members and senior management to make ATHA a success."

About ATHA

ATHA is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets in the pursuit of a clean energy future. With a strategically balanced portfolio including three 100%-owned post discovery uranium projects (the Angilak Project in Nunavut, CMB Discoveries in Labrador, and the newly discovered basement hosted GMZ high-grade uranium discovery located in the Athabasca Basin). In addition, the Company holds the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (>7 million acres) in two of the world's most prominent basins for uranium discoveries - ATHA is well positioned to drive value. ATHA also holds a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd. For more information visit www.athaenergy.com.

