Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQX: BSWGF) (FSE: R960) ("Black Swan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a preferred compounder agreement with Modern Dispersions Inc. ("MDI"), a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic compounds and concentrates. This strategic partnership aims to promote MDI as a manufacturer of Graphene Enhanced Masterbatch ("GEM") for graphene applications, with Black Swan serving as a preferred supplier of Graphene Nanoplatelets ("GNP"). This agreement underscores Black Swan's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that drive innovation and expand the applications of graphene across diverse industries.

Key Highlights of the Agreement:

Manufacturing Collaboration: MDI will manufacture GEM products utilizing Black Swan's GNP, leveraging MDI's extensive experience in masterbatch production to deliver high-quality, graphene-enhanced materials to the market.

Global Promotion: Both companies will employ their respective commercial teams and partnerships to promote the benefits of GEM products across various regions, aiming to expand the global footprint of graphene-enhanced materials.

Preferred Supplier Status: Black Swan is designated as a preferred supplier of GNP for MDI's GEM products, ensuring a consistent and reliable source of high-quality graphene materials.

Technical Focus and Application Development

The companies are actively exploring graphene integration into various polymer systems including polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and nylon, with the objective of delivering functional, scalable masterbatch solutions.

The GEM platform developed with MDI provides several benefits to processors and end-users, including:

Eliminates the need to handle dry nanomaterials;

Enables more consistent and efficient dispersion; and

Simplifies let-down ratios and extruder feeding during customer processing.

To learn more about GEM masterbatch solutions, please visit the GEM section of Black Swan's website: www.blackswangraphene.com/products/.

Simon Marcotte, President and CEO of Black Swan, commented: "We are excited to formalize our partnership with Modern Dispersions. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver high-performance graphene-enhanced materials to various industries. By combining MDI's manufacturing expertise with our advanced graphene technologies, we are well-positioned to address the evolving needs of the market."

Marton A. Kozma, President of MDI, added: "Partnering with Black Swan allows us to integrate cutting-edge graphene materials into our product offerings. We look forward to working together to develop and promote innovative solutions that meet the high-performance demands of our customers."

About Modern Dispersions Inc.

Modern Dispersions Inc. is a leading manufacturer of black masterbatch, conductive compounds, and other thermoplastic concentrates in North America, specializing in engineered compounds that enhance the performance of plastics in various applications. With over a half of a century of experience, MDI offers high-quality materials tailored to customers' unique requirements through its extensive sales network.

More information is available at: www.moderndispersions.com.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several volume driven industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, and others. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer with a century-long track record and a reputation for being at the forefront of advanced materials and graphene innovation. Since 2024, Black Swan has launched seven commercially available Graphene Enhanced MasterbatchTM (GEM) polymer products which are currently being tested by several international clients.

More information is available at: www.blackswangraphene.com.

