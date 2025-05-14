With reference to an announcement made public by Eik fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: EIK) on May 13, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 15, 2025.
|ISIN
|IS0000020709
|Company name
|Eik fasteignafélag hf.
|Total share capital before the decrease
|3.423.863.435
|Decrease in share capital
|21.663.435
|Total share capital following the decrease
|3.402.200.000
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|EIK
|Orderbook ID
|108317
