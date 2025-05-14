With reference to an announcement made public by Eik fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: EIK) on May 13, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 15, 2025.

ISIN IS0000020709 Company name Eik fasteignafélag hf. Total share capital before the decrease 3.423.863.435 Decrease in share capital 21.663.435 Total share capital following the decrease 3.402.200.000 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol EIK Orderbook ID 108317