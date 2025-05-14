Euronews Selects Opti Digital as Strategic Ad Management Partner

After a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process involving several AdTech vendors, Euronews selected Opti Digital for its comprehensive and intuitive Ad Management Platform.

BARCELONA, ES / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Opti Digital is pleased to announce its partnership with Euronews, a global leader in multilingual news broadcasting. After a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process involving several AdTech vendors, Euronews selected Opti Digital for its comprehensive and intuitive Ad Management Platform, designed to drive optimal advertising performance.

With over 30 million users per month across its websites and mobile apps, Euronews sought a partner to strengthen its advertising stack and optimize programmatic and direct deals performance. After evaluating multiple vendors, Euronews chose Opti Digital for its powerful and streamlined platform, built to enhance advertising results and for the team's expert consultancy.

As Tom Roche, VP, Digital Commercial Strategy at Euronews explains: "We chose Opti Digital for their extensive experience working with publishers. Their hands-on support and actionable insights were key factors in our decision. Additionally, we are confident that as our team becomes more familiar with the platform, it will significantly reduce time spent on ad inventory optimizations and allow us to unlock new revenue opportunities."

A Tailored Solution for Optimal Ad Performance

Opti Digital's Ad Manager Hub will help Euronews optimize its global advertising strategy with key features designed to maximize revenue potential, including ad refresh, dynamic ad placement, floors control and actionable insights, all within one unified, agile and user-friendly ad platform.

The solution also stands out for its lightweight code, just 50KB, enabling ads to load twice as fast as industry benchmarks. This reduction in latency not only improves the user experience but also enhances viewability, a crucial metric for attracting advertisers.

Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital, concludes: "We are excited to partner with Euronews. This partnership is a testament to the strength of our Ad Manager Hub and our ability to provide comprehensive solutions, whether in managed or self-service mode, to premium media publishers."

About Euronews

Euronews is a leading TV channel and digital news service available in 19 languages. The digital platform attracts over 30 million users per month across its website and mobile app. Euronews operates with editorial teams based in Brussels, in addition to 10 of Europe's major capital cities.

