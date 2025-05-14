Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Global software development company IT Medical today announced the release of a new whitepaper, "AI Infrastructure Checklist: 5 Best Practices for Healthcare," detailing how hospitals and healthcare organizations can prepare their IT infrastructure for artificial intelligence integration.

The whitepaper highlights three critical components healthcare systems must implement to support AI functionality:

Data Storage: AI requires a data lake or warehouse with full Electronic Health Record (EHR) and operational database copies. Compute Power: AI model training demands GPU-optimized systems capable of parallel processing, not general-purpose CPUs. Cloud vs. On-Premises AI Infrastructure: While cloud services work for general AI, healthcare-specific AI often benefits from on-premises systems due to performance, cost efficiency, and compliance requirements.

Tailored to healthcare technology professionals, the whitepaper provides a five-step checklist to guide infrastructure transformation:

Secure C-Suite Buy-In and Cross-Functional Collaboration

Design Infrastructure for Security, Privacy, and Compliance

Design for Scalability and Future Growth

Standardize Data Movementand Preserve Integrity

Monitor Continuously and Update Periodically

Packed with practical strategies to tackle challenges like outdated systems and compliance hurdles, this whitepaper is a must-read for healthcare IT leaders wanting to accelerate AI adoption and improve patient care.

"By following the five steps in our whitepaper, healthcare organizations can expect faster, safer, and more sustainable AI adoption. These practices lay the groundwork for systems that not only meet today's compliance and performance requirements but are also built to evolve alongside future innovations. Ultimately, this approach helps healthcare providers unlock real-time insights, streamline operations, and deliver better outcomes for patients," said Aleksandra Buimistere, Head of PR at IT Medical.

To learn more about the future of AI in healthcare and how to get started, download the full whitepaper here.

For more on how IT Medical is driving innovation in healthcare technology, visit https://itmedical.com/.

About IT Medical

IT Medical develops technology-driven solutions, including custom software, AI-powered assistants, and workflow automation tools, to optimize healthcare operations and reduce costs while ensuring seamless integration and regulatory compliance.

