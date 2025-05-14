Ramos Law Group, PLLC Expands Again, Relocates The Woodlands Office to Larger Dedicated Suite

Firm expands less than a year after opening in The Woodlands, moving into a dedicated suite to support its growing legal team and continued service to Montgomery County families.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Less than a year after opening its first location in The Woodlands, Ramos Law Group, PLLC is proud to announce another exciting milestone: the relocation of its office to a larger, private suite at 8505 Technology Forest Place, Suite 104, The Woodlands, TX 77381. Effective May 15, 2025, the new space will allow the firm to better serve clients with expanded staff, increased privacy, and a more welcoming environment.

Ramos Law Group Opens New Office in The Woodlands

The new Ramos Law Group, PLLC office at 8505 Technology Forest Place, Suite 104 in The Woodlands, TX features private offices, a conference room, kitchen, and reception area-built to support the firm's growing team and expanding client base.

This move comes after quickly outgrowing the firm's original shared office at 2001 Timberloch Place. The new location offers three private offices, a dedicated conference room, kitchen, and reception area-providing the comfort, space, and resources needed to support the growing legal team and deliver exceptional service to families in Montgomery County and beyond.

"Our expansion into The Woodlands last year was a major step, and moving into a dedicated office of our own in under 12 months shows just how much momentum we've built," said Mary E. Ramos, Founder and Managing Attorney of Ramos Law Group, PLLC. "We're deeply committed to the families we serve, and this new space gives us the room and presence to grow alongside this incredible community."

The Woodlands office will continue to be led by Jason Kercheval, Senior Attorney, with Associate Attorney Brody Smith providing additional legal support. The firm is actively hiring a third attorney for the area to meet increased client demand. The legal support team includes three senior paralegals, two of whom are Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. A full-time receptionist will also be hired to support front-office operations.

"We're incredibly grateful for the support we've received in The Woodlands," said Alfredo Ramos, Business Manager. "This move marks a long-term investment in the area, and we look forward to continuing to serve clients with the compassion and excellence that define Ramos Law Group."

The firm's Woodlands expansion is part of a broader statewide growth strategy, with services now reaching clients across Houston, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, Dallas, Austin, and beyond. Ramos Law Group continues to leverage virtual consultations and top-tier legal talent to deliver strategic family law representation across Texas.

About Ramos Law Group, PLLC

Founded in 2004 by Mary E. Ramos, a Board-Certified Family Law Attorney, Ramos Law Group, PLLC has become one of Texas' premier family law firms. The firm focuses exclusively on family law matters, including divorce, child custody, enforcement, and modification cases. Known for its aggressive advocacy and personalized approach, Ramos Law Group serves clients across Harris, Montgomery, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Travis, Dallas, Bexar, and surrounding counties.

