Peraso Inc.: Peraso Shipments of mmWave Devices Exceed 2 Million Units

Milestone Underscores Market Leadership and Expanding Industry Adoption

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced that it has cumulatively shipped over two million mmWave devices, marking a major milestone for the Company and highlighting its industry leadership in the 60 GHz spectrum.

"For more than a decade, Peraso has pioneered the development of multi-gigabit mmWave devices. We believe reaching this milestone is a strong validation of our industry leadership in the mmWave market and reflects the scalability of our technology, strength of our team and our ability to execute across a diverse and expanding range of end markets," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "We expect global adoption of 60 GHz solutions to accelerate and Peraso is well-positioned to drive the next wave of high-performance wireless innovation."

Peraso's latest achievement underscores the Company's growing momentum in delivering high-performance wireless solutions to address the global demand for mmWave applications. As industries increasingly adopt 60 GHz technology for next-generation connectivity, Peraso remains at the forefront with innovative solutions that address the evolving performance and integration needs of a broadening market.

Peraso's recent expansion into new markets has not only broadened its customer base, but also reinforced its role as a pivotal enabler of mmWave technology worldwide. The Company's innovative solutions have been adopted for a wide range of applications, including fixed wireless access, next-generation consumer VR, high-speed data links and advanced tactical systems for mission-critical environments. This breadth of deployment underscores Peraso's ability to develop and deliver ultra-fast, low-latency wireless connectivity aimed at addressing the demands of today's most challenging use cases.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "intends," "believes," "could," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customers, market acceptance of Peraso's products and growing demand for and adoption of mmWave technology, that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with Peraso's mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by customers and intended users of Peraso's products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions; reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; industry adoption and expanded use of mmWave technology; level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents; vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso's customers and Peraso's operations and other risks included in Peraso's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

