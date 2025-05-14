Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
WKN: A2QG35 | ISIN: US0090661010
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 15:33
123,96 Euro
+0,50 % +0,62
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
Home Team Luxury Rentals Now Serving 100 Georgia Markets, Expands Airbnb & Vacation Rental Management Across the State

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Home Team Luxury Rentals, the nation's fastest-growing independently owned luxury vacation rental management company, is excited to announce its latest expansion across 92 new markets in Georgia. This strategic growth brings the company's total presence in Georgia to 100 markets, covering a diverse mix of vacation hotspots, scenic retreats, and growing urban hubs.

Already operating in established destinations like Atlanta, Savannah, and Blue Ridge, Home Team Luxury Rentals is now extending its proven, high-performance management model to homeowners and investors throughout the state.

"We've seen incredible success in Georgia's top markets, and expanding to 92 additional cities and towns allows us to bring our premium, hands-off management approach to even more owners," said Elliott Caldwell, co-founder and CEO of Home Team Luxury Rentals. "From lake homes to mountain cabins, Georgia's vacation rental landscape is full of opportunity-and we're here to help clients maximize it."

New markets include: St. Simons Island, Lake Lanier, Ellijay, Hiawassee, Dahlonega, Augusta, Marietta, Thomasville, Tybee Island, and more than 80 additional Georgia locations now supported by Home Team's expert team.

With Home Team Luxury Rentals, Georgia property owners benefit from:

  • Comprehensive vacation rental management - including listing optimization, guest communication, housekeeping, and maintenance

  • Dynamic pricing algorithms that adapt to local demand for maximum revenue

  • Premium guest experiences supported by 24/7 service and five-star hospitality

  • Real-time owner dashboards for performance tracking and transparency

  • A completely hands-off model for investors and second-home owners

As demand for short-term rentals grows throughout Georgia, Home Team Luxury Rentals offers the systems, experience, and nationwide scale to deliver unmatched returns and reliability.

To view the full list of Georgia markets or inquire about vacation rental management, visit
https://hometeamluxuryrentals.com/management/georgia.

Contact Information

Albert Brown
Digital Marketing Manager
albert@hometeamvr.com
727-977-3238

.

SOURCE: Home Team Luxury Rentals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/home-team-luxury-rentals-now-serving-100-georgia-markets-expands-airbnb-and-vacation-re-1027554

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
