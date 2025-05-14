London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Following Interpolitan Money's recent registration with FINTRAC and strategic entry into the Canadian market, we are proud to announce the appointment of Sonya Cléroux as Head of Country, Canada, based in Toronto, marking the firm's first hire in the region.

With a career spanning over two decades in foreign exchange, payments, and international business development, Sonya brings a wealth of expertise in scaling financial services firms in Canada. Prior to joining Interpolitan, Sonya held key leadership roles at major industry players, including spearheading the Canadian launch for Monex, and building out local operations for other fast-growth global fintech companies.

This appointment underscores Interpolitan's commitment to establishing a long-term presence in North America as the firm continues to expand its premium alternative banking solutions for international businesses, private clients and intermediaries.

Anoop Nair, Head of Banking Relationships and International Expansion, Interpolitan Money, commented: "Sonya's deep knowledge of the Canadian financial landscape, combined with her proven track record in launching and growing international financial services in the region, makes her an ideal fit to lead our efforts in Canada. Her appointment represents a significant milestone in our global growth strategy."

Interpolitan's Canadian operations were recently approved by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), strengthening its regulated footprint and enabling the firm to offer multi-currency cross-border accounts to Canadian clients and intermediaries with global needs.

Sonya Cléroux, Head of Country, Canada, Interpolitan Money added:

"Interpolitan's client-first model and ability to navigate complex cross-border challenges is what sets it apart. I'm excited to lead the charge in Canada and bring our distinctive offering to clients who need something beyond traditional banking."

For more on Interpolitan Money's recent FINTRAC registration and expansion into Canada, read the announcement here.

About Interpolitan Money

Interpolitan Money Plc is an FCA-regulated electronic money institution (EMI) providing premium alternative banking solution for international businesses, private clients and intermediaries navigating complex international financial needs.

With a consultative approach and a strong understanding of global markets, Interpolitan empowers clients to expand internationally, invest across borders, and overcome traditional banking limitations. Services include multi-currency accounts, escrow solutions and fast-tracked onboarding.

