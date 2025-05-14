Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Stark Future, the global leader in high-performance electric motorcycles, has achieved a historic milestone by recording its highest-ever monthly revenue of €18.3 million while delivering a positive EBITDA of €2.8 million. This noteworthy result from Stark Future, the fastest-growing company in Spain, signifies an even greater moment for the viability and sustainability of the EV market.

Stark VARG EX

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/252074_6bc8834cd4d90881_002full.jpg

"This achievement comes barely two years after Stark Future's first commercial sales, remarkably faster than incumbent EV leaders, and more resembling the growth rates of some of the world's most successful technology firms in history," said Anton Wass, CEO of Stark Future. "We have been steadily approaching this profitability event, driven by the popularity of the off-road VARG MX, but the phenomenal reception of the newly available Stark VARG EX, the company's groundbreaking street-legal Enduro model, has brought this landmark occasion."

Stark-HQ

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/252074_6bc8834cd4d90881_003full.jpg

"Through deep technical vertical integration and focus on sourcing, we managed to develop game-changing technology at competitive costs, all while still manufacturing in Europe," Wass continued. "This result validates our disciplined approach and marks an important step toward consistent profitability."

Stark Future's primary ambition is to design, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge electric motorcycles to push boundaries of performance and set new standards for sustainability in the industry. This focus on sustainability, in both operational efficiency and materials, is widely credited for the firm's success. Looking to the future, Stark Future is focused on repeating the success it has found in the motocross and enduro segments, in much larger motorcycle categories.

"We will continue to innovate at the component level and in the greater model range so electric motorcycles in all categories can outperform traditional machines in every way," added Paul Soucy, Stark Future CTO.

Stark-HQ-Office

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/252074_6bc8834cd4d90881_004full.jpg

Stark Future is well-positioned to continue scaling its impact and redefining the future of motorcycling. With a burgeoning global network of dealers at over 400 retail locations, expansions into over 50 countries, and recent developments for security and military applications, Stark Future's precipitous growth will continue to climb even higher.

About Stark Future:

Stark Future is on a mission to revolutionize the motorcycle industry by leading the shift toward sustainability and drastically reducing CO2 and plastic pollution. Through cutting-edge design and unmatched performance, the brand aims to deliver timeless, beautiful electric motorcycles that surpass traditional technology in terms of performance and experience. Guided by a philosophy of innovation, quality, and user-focused simplicity, Stark Future combines bold ambition with a relentless pursuit of excellence. The brand's iconic gold logo symbolizes its full-circle approach to sustainability and its uncompromising drive to be number one.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252074

SOURCE: GYT