The Summit will bring together supply chain, commercial, finance, IT, and procurement leaders to explore AI-driven enterprise planning and decision-making

o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that aim10x Europe 2025 a free, in-person summit that will bring together supply chain, commercial, finance, IT and procurement leaders to explore AI-driven enterprise planning, is set to take place in Amsterdam on June 3.

The one-day Summit will showcase speakers from Fortune 500 companies, including a global leader in the refractories industry, one of the world's largest jewelry brands, a leading provider of specialty medical devices, and a global health technology company, who will share insights and lessons gleaned from their respective digital planning transformations. Attendees will have access to three stages throughout the event, where they can experience keynotes on topics including Agentic AI and integrated business planning; workshops guided by industry professionals; and a 1:1 meeting program tailored to their expertise.

"At a time when business leaders are navigating unprecedented uncertainty and are seeking to establish more connections with their professional peers, we're excited to kick off our in-person aim10x Summit series with aim10x Europe event in Amsterdam," said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9. "We look forward to providing attendees with the opportunity to continue to build their network, as well as learn how global companies are future-proofing their planning capabilities and the key takeaways that can be applied within their own organizations."

aim10x Europe will be the first of three o9 aim10x Summits taking place throughout the year. o9 will host aim10x Americas in Dallas on September 10. aim10x Asia will take place in Singapore on November 4.

Learn more about aim10x Europe, view the agenda, and register for the event here. Learn more about o9 at www.o9solutions.com.

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations-such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery-into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250514666930/en/

Contacts:

Katie Fanuko

PR Team

katie.fanuko@o9solutions.com