New integration empowers talent teams to streamline sourcing and deliver greater ROI from HR tech investments

Beamery, the leading AI talent platform, today announced the availability of the LinkedIn CRM Connect integration. This integration connects Beamery to LinkedIn Recruiter to help talent professionals simplify the hiring workflow, save time building talent pipelines, and nurture candidate relationships with up-to-date talent data from LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network.

The launch marks a significant milestone in helping organizations unlock greater value from their existing HR technology investments, by creating a seamless experience across two of the most frequently used tools in the recruiter's workflow.

This integration which is accessible for no additional platform fees to customers who are LinkedIn Recruiter seat-holders allows talent teams to manage candidate data seamlessly across LinkedIn Recruiter and Beamery: creating a unified, up-to-date source of truth that improves decision making, outreach, and operational efficiency.

"LinkedIn's Hiring integrations are driven by our partner ecosystem, and we are excited to launch this integration with Beamery," said Larry Nelson, Head of Talent Partnerships at LinkedIn. "LinkedIn CRM Connect empowers recruiters to focus on sourcing and nurturing candidates with the right data, whether in LinkedIn Recruiter or Beamery."

Previously, recruiters had to toggle between systems, manually logging outreach and copying candidate information leading to duplicated efforts, wasted time, and inconsistent candidate data across systems as profiles change over time. LinkedIn CRM Connect gives recruiting teams the ability to:

Export candidate profiles from LinkedIn to Beamery with one click

Access LinkedIn profiles without switching platforms

Automatically sync InMails and candidate updates across systems

View Beamery CRM insights directly inside LinkedIn Recruiter

This seamless integration means less manual work and more time spent engaging great talent and this goes beyond streamlined workflows to unlock a whole new level of recruiting intelligence.

"We're thrilled to be early adopters of the new integration between Beamery and LinkedIn. It's already helping us connect our sourcing and CRM workflows in a way that feels intuitive for our team. This is a meaningful step toward getting the most out of our existing investments in our tech stack," said Beamery customer Juan De Amezaga, Global Director, Talent Intelligence and Talent Channels, Uber.

The launch comes at a time when many HR teams are looking to consolidate tools and boost ROI. According to Gartner, only 24% of HR employees say that their organization's HR function is deriving maximum value from HR technology and two out of three believe that if they don't take action to improve HR's approach to technology, their function's effectiveness will decrease.

Beamery's integration with LinkedIn Recruiter helps solve this challenge by ensuring candidate data is connected, consistent, and visible across tools. Recruiters can now instantly see all available information about a candidate or potential candidate, view interaction history, manage their pipeline and recruiting events, and avoid duplicating outreach all within Beamery.

"This launch is a huge win for recruiting teams," said Sultan Saidov, Co-Founder and CEO at Beamery. "We're making it easier for companies to take action on the right candidate data at the right time, while maximizing the value of their existing investments in platforms like LinkedIn. This new partnership moves beyond enabling ease of use and productivity for talent teams it creates one of the first connected skills and AI solutions in the industry. This is now critical to our mutual customers in order to make fair and informed decisions across the talent lifecycle."

About Beamery

Beamery is an AI-powered platform that helps enterprise organizations make smarter talent decisions, by putting skills intelligence at the core of their people strategy. Our technology for HR teams empowers businesses to transform their workforce, unlock the potential of their people, and hire top talent faster. Companies use Beamery to connect talent plans to business goals, reduce risk, and navigate change with confidence. We are proud to be building a more inclusive, skills-based economy, where everyone has equal access to work opportunities.

For more information, visit beamery.com or email press@beamery.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250514940346/en/

Contacts:

press@beamery.com