Scale Computing Unveils Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) as the Backbone of Decentralized AI and Agentic Computing at the Edge

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing Platform Summit -- As organizations accelerate toward agentic AI-driven operations, Scale Computing is stepping to the forefront with a powerful message: intelligent, autonomous systems need intelligent, autonomous infrastructure at the edge. At the company's annual partner and customer conference, Scale Computing Platform//2025, this week at Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV, the company explains how Scale Computing HyperCore delivers exactly that-a robust, resilient, and scalable edge computing foundation with purpose-built software and hardware integrations to support AI inference, complex workloads, and distributed environments.

Scale Computing

Positioned at the intersection of innovation and execution, Scale Computing enables organizations to confidently deploy AI workloads at the edge, where real-time decision-making, low-latency processing, and operational simplicity are paramount.

"AI innovation can't succeed without the right infrastructure and management framework that encompasses everything from the physical edge infrastructure deployment (servers, GPUs and storage) to software and application delivery and updates," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "SC//Platform bridges the gap between advanced AI applications and models and the real-world environments where they need to operate-retail stores, factory floors, field offices, and beyond."

SC//Platform: AI-Ready Infrastructure for a New Era of Computing

From smart retail and industrial automation to computer vision, video analytics and security, SC//Platform empowers enterprises to run AI applications alongside the real-time data they rely on. With broad hardware support including NVIDIA GPUs, autonomous infrastructure management, fleet-wide orchestration, and zero-touch deployment, SC//Platform brings cloud-like simplicity to the edge.

Key capabilities include:

  • Built-In Autonomous Infrastructure Management: AI applications can continuously operate, adapt, scale, and recover from failures without human intervention-reducing IT overhead and enhancing uptime.
  • Complex Application Lifecycle Management at Scale: SC//Platform simplifies the deployment and maintenance of multi-component AI systems across thousands of distributed locations.
  • Decentralized AI & Federated Learning Support: Organizations can deploy and manage AI models trained on localized data without compromising performance or security.
  • Cloud-Like Control Across Edge Locations: With centralized fleet management and API driven automation, SC//Platform enables real-time oversight and orchestration of distributed AI environments.

Why Scale Computing is the Ideal Platform for Agentic AI

As AI continues to evolve into autonomous, self-optimizing agents, the infrastructure supporting it must be equally intelligent. SC//Platform is specifically engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern AI deployments:

  • Reduced Operational Complexity through automation and self-healing infrastructure (HyperCore AIME AIOps capabilities)
  • Running AI inferencing at the edge enables faster application responses and action
  • Capability for real-time processing and analysis, which is critical for computer vision applications that rely on rapid, accurate processing of visual data to enable tasks such as object detection, image classification, facial recognition, and automated quality inspection
  • Enhanced Security & Compliance with zero-trust architecture and localized data processing
  • Scalability & Flexibility for hybrid and fully decentralized deployments
  • Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) through integrated AI and streamlined management

Powering the Future of AI-Today

Scale Computing is already trusted by organizations worldwide to support mission-critical workloads and AI-based applications. As industries push the boundaries of what's possible with AI, SC//Platform provides the infrastructure to support innovation at scale. To learn more, download the infographicLiving on the Edge: 5 Tips for IT Leaders Looking to Deploy AI at the Edge, or to see SC//Platform in action, please request a demo.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights and G2.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372470/Scale_Computing_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scale-computing-unveils-scale-computing-platform-scplatform-as-the-backbone-of-decentralized-ai-and-agentic-computing-at-the-edge-302451266.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
