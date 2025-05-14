Consumer Technology Association: CTA and Cannes' Marché Du Film Partner on New Filmmaking and Distribution Category for CES Innovation Awards

Announced during the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the award category will recognize the intersection of creativity, tech, and business

ARLINGTON, Va., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ®, owner and producer of CES ®, the most powerful tech event in the world, is partnering with the Marché du Film of the Festival de Cannes, organizer of Cannes Next, the leading innovation program for the film industry, to introduce a new CES Innovation Awards ® category for CES 2026 focusing on film production and distribution. The "Filmmaking & Distribution, in partnership with Cannes Next" category will recognize technologies and tools to produce films, bring films to audiences, and support the business side of the industry.

During a Cannes Next fireside chat at the Cannes Film Festival, Gary Shapiro, CTA CEO and Vice Chair, and Guillaume Esmiol, Marché du Film Executive Director, unveiled the details of the partnership. Shapiro discussed how AI-driven tools, immersive technologies, and hardware innovations are designed to enhance the creative process and streamline workflows in film and media production.

"This award showcases how creators in film can use tech to unlock new worlds," said Shapiro. "We're thrilled to partner with Cannes Next and recognize the community of innovators who are transforming the film industry as we know it."

This new award category celebrates solutions that empower storytellers and industry professionals from producers, sales agents, and distributors to financiers and content creators. As part of the partnership, members of the Cannes Next community will serve as judges. This groundbreaking award will celebrate companies, startups, entrepreneurs, and filmmakers developing transformative technologies that empower creative talent and industry professionals across filmmaking, production, and distribution. Eligible award entries include:

Audio and video equipment

Pre- and post-production software

Streaming services

Cloud-based video distribution technologies

Submissions will also encompass cutting-edge advancements in generative AI for screenwriting, video, and voice, as well as virtual production, visual effects (VFX), and next-generation distribution platforms.

"At the Marché du Film, we are committed to showcasing innovations that empower creatives, storytellers, and industry professionals, shaping the future of cinema," said Esmiol. "The global reputation of CES Innovation Awards makes it the perfect platform to showcase new technologies that enhance artistic expression and unlock new business opportunities for the film industry."

The annual CES Innovation Awards recognize and honor exceptional designs and engineering in technology that tackle global challenges and drive meaningful change. Product submissions for CES 2026 open in June, along with submissions to judge this prestigious awards program.

About Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes

The Marché du Film, the business hub of the Festival de Cannes, is the world's largest international gathering of film professionals, bringing together over 15,000 participants from around the world, including sales agents, producers, distributors, festival programmers and film institutions. Each year, the market hosts more than 1,500 exclusive screenings, 4,000 projects in development, and 250 industry events.

About Cannes Next

Cannes Next is the Marché du Film's innovation-focused platform for business, networking, and exploring the future of entertainment. From AI to virtual production, immersive storytelling and other new technologies, Cannes Next dives deep into the tech trends and transformations that are shaping our industry.

