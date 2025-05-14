Onelife Fitness Announces $10 Million Investment in Ashburn, Virginia

55,000 SQ FT NEW SPORTS CLUB TO OPEN SPRING 2026

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Onelife Fitness, the health club pioneer known as the 'best value in fitness' for its member focus, premium amenities, and affordable prices, today announced a $10 million expansion into Loudoun County, Virginia. The Onelife Fitness Ashburn at Ashbrook Commons will be a 55,000-square-foot facility, featuring strength training, cardio, functional turf training areas, an indoor saltwater pool, group fitness classes, and sought-after recovery amenities like red light therapy, cold plunges and saunas.

Onelife Fitness Ashburn



Onelife Fitness' expansion in Ashburn demonstrates its ongoing commitment to provide the best in fitness to communities throughout Northern Virginia. Designed with members in mind and serving as a neighborhood anchor, Onelife Fitness remains the dominant fitness provider in the DMV with 32 area locations and over 1.5M square feet of elite workout equipment, fitness professionals, classes, kids' clubs, and programs.

The new Ashburn location is the third Loudoun County Onelife Fitness center, along with gyms in Sterling and Brambleton. Onelife Fitness Brambleton was recently expanded in size and upgraded with $2 million in equipment and improvements as part of the organization's ongoing investment initiatives. Ori Gorfine, Onelife Fitness CEO said, "We have deep roots in Loudoun County, and we're excited to expand to meet the community's needs with more premier Onelife Fitness destinations. Our mission is to deliver a wide variety of fitness experiences, from strength training and expert coaching to fitness classes and more, under one roof, with a price that makes fitness attainable and sustainable for life."

The Onelife Fitness Ashburn announcement follows a flurry of new growth for Onelife Fitness, with club expansions in Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina, and North Carolina in the past year. Onelife Fitness also acquired two 24-Hour Fitness clubs in Falls Church and Fairfax, Virginia in February 2025. Counting the new Ashburn project, Onelife Fitness currently has more than 70 clubs open or on the way.

"We believe that the best fitness program is the one you enjoy - and we pride ourselves on the breadth and depth of amenities and services available at our state-of-the-art facilities," said Gorfine. "Even more so, Onelife Fitness is incredibly proud of our people and the welcoming, supportive environment in each of our clubs."

Onelife Fitness Ashburn will showcase an elevated design developed in collaboration with 3877 Design of Georgetown, D.C., featuring state-of-the-art facilities and services:

Indoor saltwater pool, hot tub, and in-ground cold plunge

Extensive strength training area with Olympic lifting platforms and free weights

Top-of-the-line strength and cardio equipment to cater to all fitness levels

Boutique-style fitness classes such as BodyPump, Zumba, and Interval training

Holistic Mind & Body Studio: barre, yoga, and Pilates classes

Exclusive Strike boxing studio

Advanced cycling studio

Recovery Studio: HydroMassage, red light therapy, and percussion and compression therapy

Kids Club for children ages 3 months to 11 years, so parents can focus on their wellness while their young ones play

Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms with saunas, and more

Discover more at https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/ashburn. For career opportunities visit: https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/onelife-fitness-announces-10-million-investment-in-ashburn-virgi-1027513