Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze and Loaded Dice Entertainment Partner in Strategic Merchandise Deal

Brand and Artist Merchandise to be Hosted on a Single Platform, Streamlining the Fan Shopping Experience

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Amaze Holdings, Inc.(NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced it has been selected by Loaded Dice Entertainment ("Loaded Dice") as its official merchandise partner. Loaded Dice empowers independent musicians through artist development programs, transparent revenue-sharing, robust music distribution, and innovative marketing strategies.

As part of the partnership, Amaze will host both Loaded Dice branded merchandise and artist-specific items that will be appreciated by fans worldwide. The first Loaded Dice artist featured on the Amaze storefront is Hudson Thames, whose debut album BAMBINO was recently released and whose storefront includes artist designed sweatshirts, t-shirts, and hats.

"Partnering with Loaded Dice provides the brand and its artists with unparalleled opportunities for new exposure amongst Amaze's users," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. "As Loaded Dice helps artists with their music, Amaze will help artists reach new audiences and easily create and sell merchandise on their own. Merchandise revenue can be a significant support for artists, and we look forward to empowering artists to create and sell items that represent their art and resonate with their fans."

"From day one, Loaded Dice has been committed to creating a distinctive environment where artists can thrive creatively and professionally. As we continue to grow, it's essential that we align with partners who share our values and vision. That's why we're thrilled to announce our partnership with Amaze. Together, we're empowering our artists to express their authentic style, reach new audiences, and offer fans innovative merchandise experiences that go far beyond the traditional. We're excited to collaborate with the Amaze team as we redefine what fan engagement and artist support can look like," said Jeff Z (Zuchowski) and Chad Doher, Co-Founders of Loaded Dice.

Utilizing Amaze's print on-demand model, creators can offer a variety of merchandise through online storefronts. Physical items are only produced after a purchase is made, reducing overproduction and ensuring that fans receive the exact products they order.

The storefront powered by Spring by Amaze, is now live.

About Amaze:

Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

About Loaded Dice:

Loaded Dice Entertainment is a pioneering music label focused on empowering independent artists. Their mission goes beyond traditional representation-offering a holistic suite of services to help artists succeed in every aspect of their careers. From development to marketing to distribution (that includes digital advertising, synch and global streaming services), Loaded Dice provides tailored support that allows artists to reach their highest potential. Their vision is to create a transformative ecosystem for artists to thrive, changing the way the music industry operates by giving independent talent the tools they need to succeed. Loaded Dice is building a future where artists have full creative control while being supported by innovative strategies and technology.

