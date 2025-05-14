Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Announces Fireside Chat With Tom Joyce at Its Investor Day on Monday, May 19 at The New York Stock Exchange

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that CEO JT Fitzgerald will host a fireside chat with Tom Joyce on Monday, May 19, 2025 at its Investor Day in New York City.

Tom Joyce is the former President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Danaher Corporation. During his distinguished 31-year career at Danaher, Mr. Joyce held multiple executive roles, driving operational excellence and transformational growth at the company. He currently serves on the boards of MedStar Health, Inc., Roper Technologies, and the Charter School Growth Fund.

The conversation between Mr. Fitzgerald and Mr. Joyce will cover a range of topics including the evolution of Danaher Corporation, the development of the Danaher Business System ("DBS"), and Mr. Joyce's contributions to Kingsway through his participation on the KSX Advisory Board.

Investor Day Details

The Company's Investor Day will be held on Monday, May 19 at the New York Stock Exchange. In-person attendance is by RSVP only. The event will also be streamed live on the Investors section of the Company's website: https://kingsway-financial.com/investor-day/.

To attend in person, please RSVP by emailing James@HaydenIR.com.

The program, including the fireside chat with Mr. Joyce, will begin at 9:30 am ET and is expected to conclude by midday.

About the Company

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") (NYSE:KFS) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports, can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

