Calibre Mining: Significant Re-Rating Potential
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|1,798
|1,821
|15:46
|1,797
|1,821
|15:46
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:46
|Do
|Calibre Mining Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $202.62M misses by $2.23M
|Do
|Calibre Mining plant strategische Fusion mit Equinox Gold
|Do
|Calibre Mining meldet Finanz- und Produktionsergebnisse für das erste Quartal; Valentine nähert sich der Goldproduktion im dritten Quartal und bereitet sich auf ein beträchtliches vor
|Der Zusammenschluss von Calibre Mining und Equinox Gold wird voraussichtlich im 2. Quartal 2025 abgeschlossen
Vancouver, B.C. - 7. Mai 2025: Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX:...
|Do
|Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Reports Q1 Financial and Production Results; Valentine Advances Toward Gold Production in Q3, Setting Up for Significant Growth; Calibre Mining & Equinox Gold Merger Anticipated to Close During Q2, 2025
|VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CALIBRE MINING CORP
|1,820
|-2,67 %