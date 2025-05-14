TRATON SE: TRATON Annual General Meeting approves Executive and Supervisory Boards' actions and resolves on a dividend of €1.70 per share for 2024

TRATON Annual General Meeting approves Executive and Supervisory Boards' actions and resolves on a dividend of €1.70 per share for 2024

Munich, May 14, 2025 - TRATON Annual General Meeting approved all items on this year's Annual General Meeting agenda by a large majority. They resolved on a dividend payout for financial year 2024 of €1.70 per share, compared to last year's figure of €1.50. In addition, shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards for fiscal year 2024 as well as the remuneration report presented to them.

Referencing the Group's Modular System, one of TRATON's key strategic projects, in his speech to the shareholders, TRATON CEO Christian Levin said: "As we can see, our global positioning and cross-brand collaboration make us both stronger and more resilient. Our TRATON Modular System is a key ingredient. A central piece of our strategy. In a nutshell, it is based on the principle of identical solutions for the same needs, but strong possibilities to differentiate properties for all customer needs. For all the brands. With standardized interfaces. This allows us to get the maximum torque from our development capacities. We create a wide range of sophisticated solutions for our customers. At the same time, we can create efficiencies within the TRATON GROUP and save costs."

Further information on TRATON SE's Annual General Meeting, the voting results, and the speech by Christian Levin can be found at: www.traton.com/agm.

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.