Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 turns positive for 2025

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

  • Equities are little changed early Wednesday as the S&P 500 returned to positive territory for 2025 on Tuesday. A temporary trade truce between the U.S. and China has lifted indices including mega-cap technology names.
  • The lowest annual consumer inflation read since 2021 calmed market worries as well. The pace of price gains rose 2.3% in April, slightly below economists estimate of 2.4%. Inflation was up 0.2% from March.
  • President Trump took to Truth Social to encourage the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. Today, Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will speak from 9 to 10 AM ET and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly at 5:40 PM ET.

Opening Bell
Horace Mann (NYSE: HMN) celebrates 80 years of helping educators achieve lifelong financial success.

Closing Bell
Lithium Argentina (NYSE: LAR) celebrates the continued growth of Argentina as a major player on the global lithium stage.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.