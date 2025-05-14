Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Acquires Advanced Medical Solutions to Expand and Improve Healthcare in Canada's North

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a trusted provider of mission-critical solutions for defence, space and healthcare announced today it has acquired Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS), a leading provider of remote and emergency healthcare services in Northern Canada. The acquisition is effective immediately.

About AMS

Headquartered in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (NWT), AMS is a Canadian-owned company that specializes in the delivery of 24/7/365 operational and medical support across Canada's northern regions, including the NWT, Yukon, Nunavut and parts of Canada's northern provinces. Founded in 1995, the company employs over 300 frontline medical personnel who deliver well-rounded, full-spectrum healthcare services through six distinct divisions and in partnership with over fifteen indigenous populations. In addition, AMS is the exclusive provider of air ambulance, emergency medical evacuation and repatriation flights throughout the NWT for patients and high-risk industrial worksites conducting over 2,000 air and ground missions annually.

"AMS is a deeply rooted, well-respected and critical provider of healthcare in Canada's northern communities, with a dedicated team and strong relationships in the communities they serve," said Kevin Ford, CEO of Calian. "By bringing together two complementary healthcare companies, we will combine our expertise, reach, innovation and passion for delivering high-quality healthcare. Together, we are stronger and better positioned to address Canada's northern healthcare access challenges while aligning with our country's strategy and upcoming federal investments in the Arctic region."

The Partnership and Strengthening Northern Healthcare

As the pioneer of northern industrial medicine, AMS brings a strong foundation of industrial customers across mining, energy and emergency services. The acquisition enhances Calian's ability to deliver integrated healthcare solutions across a broader geography, increase its service offerings and diversify Calian's customer base. AMS also brings long-standing partnerships with Indigenous communities-an area where Calian remains committed to building deeper engagement, trust and culturally respectful care.

"This partnership will support the expansion and continuity of care in some of Canada's most resilient and underserved communities," said Derek Clark, President, Health, Calian. "We recognize that Canada's North faces unique challenges, and with this acquisition, we can combine AMS's paramedical and industrial expertise with Calian's extensive capabilities in health service delivery and digital health, enabling improved operational performance and a full continuum of care - from first response to ongoing care management."

Like Calian, AMS has been built on strong values, community and prioritizing a workplace that fosters growth, development and impact to make a difference in the communities it serves.

"We are excited to join a Canadian company that shares our commitment to excellence, people and community," said Sean Ivens, President and CEO, AMS. "Through this transition we will continue to deliver the high-quality care our partners and communities expect, while gaining additional resources and capabilities to innovate and grow for the future of northern healthcare."

Next Steps in the Integration

AMS will operate as Advanced Medical Solutions, a Calian Company, during an initial transition period. The legal entity will transition to Calian Advanced Medical Solutions Ltd. within twelve months. Calian is committed to ensuring continuity of services and strengthening existing community partnerships and supporting AMS employees through a thoughtful integration process.

"We are committed to working closely with Indigenous partners and communities, healthcare agencies and Northern governments to ensure a respectful transition that benefits all," added Clark. "This is a long-term investment in the people, services and health system of Canada's North."

The acquisition aligns with Calian's broader strategic growth priorities and the direction of the Canadian government. In 2022, the government announced a commitment of over $38 billion to modernize NORAD and in 2024 built on this commitment with their plan, Our North, Strong and Free: A Renewed Vision for Canada's Defence. Calian's strengthened presence in the North positions the company to support national priorities while expanding opportunities across multiple sectors including space and defence.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com