Global-e Online Ltd: Global-e and Shopify sign new multi-year strategic partnership agreement, extending relationship

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the leader of global Direct-To-Consumer eCommerce enablement, and Shopify, a leading commerce technology company, today announced a new 3-year strategic partnership agreement. The new agreement renews the companies' long-standing strategic partnership for both their 1P (i.e. Shopify Managed Markets) and 3P solutions to empower international direct to consumer e-commerce on the Shopify platform.

"As the leader in this market, Global-e has been a great partner of ours for over four years now, helping Shopify merchants realize their true global potential," said Kaz Nejatian, COO of Shopify. "Our renewed agreement enables us to take our offering to the next level and enhance opportunities and optionality for merchants of all sizes, geographies and verticals to grow their global footprint."

"In early 2021 we teamed up with Shopify to build a unique native integration which streamlined the way merchants transact with their global audiences. Not long after, we expanded our partnership, as our teams worked hand-in-hand to create the innovative Managed Markets solution, a first-of-its-kind merchant-of-record solution built for self-onboarding," said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. "The new multi-year strategic agreement we have signed will carry our long-standing partnership into the future and enhance the value we can bring to our joint merchants. We look forward to continuing our close work with our partners at Shopify over the coming years as we continue our journey to power better global e-commerce for merchants around the globe."

The companies' new three-year strategic partnership covers both 1P (Shopify Managed Markets) and 3P MoR (Merchant of Record) solutions.

According to the new agreement, for 1P (Shopify Managed Markets) Global-e will remain the exclusive provider of MoR services for the Shopify branded solution. As part of the agreement, future versions of Managed Markets will leverage Shopify Payments as well as other elements of the Shopify suite of services, thereby further streamlining the merchant experience on international e-commerce, making it even more accessible and intuitive for merchants. Under the new agreement, Shopify and Global-e aim to drive increased adoption of Shopify Managed Markets. As such, the commercial structure will be updated to reflect the revised division of responsibilities between Shopify and Global-e in the provision of the Managed Markets solution.

Regarding the 3P solution, the new agreement will allow for additional MoR providers to work with Shopify merchants. However, Global-e will remain the preferred partner for MoR services on Shopify, and will enjoy exclusive access to certain key features available on the Shopify platform. Global-e will also benefit from enhanced commercial terms.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store, and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as BarkBox, Vuori, BevMo, Carrier, JB Hi-Fi, Meta, ButcherBox, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more. For more information visit www.shopify.com.

