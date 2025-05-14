Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Attorney Share Launches Community Exclusive Referrals to Strengthen Trusted Referral Networks

Finanznachrichten News

New Feature Puts Attorneys in Control of Prioritizing Referrals Within Their Trusted Communities to Ensure Clients Find the Best Representation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Attorney Share, the cutting-edge legal referral platform known for leveraging data, AI, and seamless case management integrations, is proud to announce the launch of its newest feature: Community Exclusive Referrals.

Attorney Share - Facilitating Referrals For Attorneys

Attorney Share - Facilitating Referrals For Attorneys

This powerful update gives attorneys the ability to post cases exclusively to their trusted legal communities on Attorney Share before they're made available on the public marketplace - ensuring priority access for their most valued relationships. With Community Exclusive Referrals, attorneys can now strengthen relationships within their private referral networks and ensure that their most trusted colleagues have the first opportunity to engage with high-value cases.

Attorney Share is proud to already host esteemed communities such as Justice HQ, Law Leaders, and Law Tigers, with many more on the way including Sisters in Law, National Trial Lawyers, Fireproof, AZAJ, and more. This new feature enhances collaboration within these groups and helps keep case opportunities within trusted circles before opening them up to the broader marketplace.

Here's how it works:

  • Attorneys can set a specific period of time for community members to have exclusive access to newly posted cases.

  • If no proposals are received during the exclusive period, the case automatically becomes available on the public marketplace.

  • New filtering tools make it easy for attorneys and case managers to find and engage with exclusive cases posted to their communities.

  • Case managers can see all cases relevant to the attorneys in their firms, making it easier to act quickly on new opportunities.

"We couldn't be more excited about this feature because it helps streamline the referral process with the people you most trust to ensure that your clients quickly find the best representation for their case," said Robert Simon, co-founder of Attorney Share. "And what better way to do that than through the trusted communities that already exist?"

Joining Attorney Share is 100% free, and referring attorneys always have complete control over who receives their cases. Members never pay a percentage of their referral fees - ensuring maximum value and control throughout the referral process.

For more information, visit www.attorneyshare.com or follow on Instagram @attorney_share.

Contact Information

Daniel Schwartz
Head of Marketing
pr@attorneyshare.com

.

SOURCE: Attorney Share



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/attorney-share-launches-community-exclusive-referrals-to-strengt-1027490

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.