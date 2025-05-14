San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disulfides that drive the production of critically important intracellular antioxidants and other therapeutic compounds, today announced that it has dosed its first two patients in its Phase 2 clinical trial of TTI-0102, Thiogenesis' lead product candidate for the potential treatment of the inherited mitochondrial disease MELAS. The first two patients were dosed on May 12th, at the Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, Netherlands, where the Phase 2 clinical trial has been activated and is currently screening and recruiting patients.

The Company's Phase 2 MELAS clinical trial is a multi-country, multi-center trial that will be conducted at leading institutions in the Netherlands and France. The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, tolerability, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics / pharmacodynamics of oral TTI-0102 for the treatment of patients with MELAS over a 6-month period. The trial will enroll a total of 12 patients, 8 patients will receive TTI-0102, and 4 patients will receive placebo. After 3 months, there will be an interim analysis of safety and clinical efficacy.

The significant clinical endpoints being assessed in the clinical trial will include:

A 12-Minute Walking Test ("12-MWT")

Fatigue Severity Scale ("FSS")

Quality of Life Assessment ("WHOQOL-BREF")

"The dosing of the first two patients in our Phase 2 clinical trial is the culmination of a lot of planning and dedicated work from the Thiogenesis team and a major milestone for an emerging biotech company," said Patrice Rioux, MD, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Thiogenesis. "We are excited to test our lead product candidate TTI-0102 in MELAS, and bring a potential treatment to one of the most prevalent and debilitating of the inherited mitochondrial diseases for which there are no approved drugs in the EU or the U.S. TTI-0102 is a precursor to the thiol cysteamine and has been engineered to be well-tolerated and to intracellularly increase the antioxidant glutathione and the amino acid taurine, both of which are known to be deficient in MELAS patients and contribute to the disease."

About MELAS

Mitochondrial encephalomyopathy with lactic acidosis and stroke-like episodes ("MELAS") is an inherited mitochondrial disorder, most often caused by a mutation of m.3243A>G in the MT-TL1 gene in mitochondrial DNA. Initial symptoms usually include seizures, vomiting, headaches, muscle weakness, loss of appetite and fatigue. Longer term the disease may cause a loss of motor skills and intellectual disability. MELAS usually presents itself before the age of 20. Oxidative stress, including glutathione and taurine deficiency, play an important role in mitochondria dysfunction and are potential pathological mechanisms of mitochondrial disorders, making for viable targets for the treatment of MELAS and other mitochondrial diseases. Although it is one of the most prevalent inherited mitochondrial diseases, MELAS is still considered an orphan disease, there are estimated to be approximately 4.1/100,000 of the population (Ryytty et al. 2023) with MELAS.

About TTI-0102

Thiogenesis' lead product candidate, TTI-0102, is an asymmetric disulfide and a prodrug that acts as a precursor to the thiol compound cysteamine. Thiols, which have a functional SH group (containing sulfur and hydrogen), are versatile bio-active molecules that are known to be involved in key biochemical reactions and metabolic processes, making them promising candidates to treat several diseases. Thiols are known to be precursors to important antioxidants such as glutathione and amino acids like taurine, providing the potential to restore mitochondrial function. The prodrug TTI-0102 was developed to address the challenges of first-generation thiol-based drugs, including their short half live, adverse side effects and dosing limitations.

About Prodrugs

Prodrugs are drugs that contain previously approved active ingredients and are modified so that they only become active when metabolized. For regulatory purposes prodrugs can use existing third-party safety data in regulatory submissions in the streamlined 505 (b)(2) regulatory pathway in the U.S., and its equivalent hybrid system in the EU, to proceed into human efficacy trials with regulatory clearance. Prodrugs may enhance the profile of the active ingredient to increase its bioavailability and reduce side effects.

About Thiogenesis

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations based in San Diego, CA. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and in the U.S. on the OTCQX. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to previously approved thiol-active compounds, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Thiogenesis' lead product candidate, TTI-0102 has an active Phase 2 clinical trial in Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke ("MELAS") and is planning clinical trials in Leigh syndrome, Rett syndrome and pediatric MASH.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251971

SOURCE: Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp.