Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ: FAAS) ("DigiAsia" or the "Company"), Indonesia's leading Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) provider, announced its strategic initiative to enter the cryptocurrency space, positioning itself at the forefront of digital asset adoption in Southeast Asia's thriving economy. This move creates DigiAsia's next growth opportunity, capitalizing on the burgeoning interest in cryptocurrency and Indonesia's progressive regulatory framework.

Strategic Cryptocurrency Treasury Allocation:

DigiAsia's Board approved a policy to allocate up to 50% of the Company's future profits to cryptocurrency holdings as part of its treasury strategy. This aims to enhance shareholder value by strategically diversifying assets and capturing growth opportunities within the cryptocurrency market.

Key Partnerships to Drive Crypto Adoption:

DigiAsia will partner with leading Southeast Asian cryptocurrency exchanges to establish the exchanges as primary payment and wallet enablers within DigiAsia's FaaS ecosystem. This will empower DigiAsia's network of enterprise clients and 1.2 million merchants to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency payments into their existing digital commerce infrastructure.

Building Seamless Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion Capabilities:

DigiAsia will enhance its platform capabilities to facilitate easy and efficient conversion between Fiat and cryptocurrencies. This will streamline transactions for both businesses and consumers within DigiAsia's network, fostering greater adoption of digital assets across Indonesia.

Leveraging Market Leadership and Favorable Regulatory Landscape:

As a leading payment processor in Indonesia, servicing over 70 of the nation's top enterprises, the Company possesses an unparalleled distribution network. This, combined with the rapidly growing interest in cryptocurrency and a mature regulatory environment for crypto assets established by Indonesian financial authorities, creates a powerful synergy for DigiAsia's expansion.

About DigiAsia Corp.

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ: FAAS) is a Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) provider under a B2B2X model in emerging markets. Its APIs empower SMEs with seamless financial service integration, promoting financial inclusion. Offerings include cashless payments, digital wallets, and digital banking. DigiAsia is expanding its AI-driven solutions in Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, identified by words like "believe," "expect," or "will." These statements, including DigiAsia's operations and financial performance, involve risks and uncertainties (e.g., regulations, competition, economic conditions) detailed in our SEC filings. Actual results may differ. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

