Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Westcliff, a leading real estate management company, has chosen Hello Network to power the gift card program for the latest additions to its shopping center portfolio: Promenades Gatineau, Champlain Place, Fairview Park, and Corner Brook Plaza.

With a dedicated Canadian team, Hello Network provides personalized, high-quality support to ensure client success. Recognized for its collaborative approach, Hello Network works closely with clients to drive long-term growth and success.

"The Hello platform delivers exceptional operational, commercial, and financial benefits for mall owners while unlocking new opportunities for retailers," says François Plamondon, President of Hello Network. "Our gifting and incentive platform equips Westcliff with robust tools, actionable insights, and detailed reporting to drive sales, launch promotions, and boost brand visibility."

A Partnership for Growth

"Hello Network equips our malls with the tools needed to stay ahead of evolving consumer trends. This partnership marks a new step in our commitment to offering diverse and relevant solutions to our customers, while supporting local entrepreneurship,' says Catherine Soulié, Marketing and Communications Director.

This partnership strengthens Westcliff's gift card strategy, leveraging Hello's advanced platform for a seamless, efficient, and consumer-friendly solution. Beyond gift cards, Hello Network also offers engagement solutions that enhance retailer-customer connections, creating a more rewarding shopping experience.

About Westcliff

Westcliff is a privately owned real estate development and management company that unlocks each property's full potential. The success it enjoys today stems from over 50 years of know-how in the development, construction, and management of large-scale real estate projects in Canada and the United States.

Renowned for its commitment to building lasting relationships with its partners and customers, Westcliff's reputation stands on in-depth industry knowledge and experience in all aspects of the business. From property acquisition to ground up development, asset repositioning & revitalization and from property management to leasing and financing, our team of over 500 identifies the best opportunities and works together to deliver results.

About Hello Network

Hello Network is a technology company that leverages its proprietary platform to deliver integrated payment solutions, gift cards, rewards, and incentive programs, helping organizations boost sales and drive growth across their merchant network.

As a Canadian company, Hello offers local support and seamless execution, delivering smart, user-friendly solutions that drive sustainable growth and shape the future of destination retail.

