New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, recently unveiled new speakers for its annual DASH conference, taking place June 10-11, 2025 at North Javits Center in New York City. Kumail Nanjiani, the Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actor, writer and comedian known for The Big Sick, Silicon Valley and The Eternals, will be joining the DASH main stage as the featured speaker.

In his fireside chat at DASH, Nanjiani will share his perspective on being creative under pressure and his story of making the transition from a standup comedian to a big screen star, all while providing an honest view on collaboration and tech culture.

Along with highlighting Nanjiani as the featured speaker, Datadog also announced new customer speakers for the conference. Practitioners and executives at JPMorgan Chase, Thomson Reuters, Rivian, Expedia and Coinbase will join previously announced speakers from organizations like Redfin, Thales IFE, Toyota and more.

"DASH is about bringing practitioners and teams together to discuss the future of applications, infrastructure, security and GenAI," said Jeremy Garcia, VP of Technical Community at Datadog. "We have over fifty sessions planned and are thrilled to welcome Kumail Nanjiani and customers from all over the world to our roster of speakers."

To learn more and to register for DASH, please visit: https://www.dashcon.io. And follow the latest event announcements on X @dashconio.

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

