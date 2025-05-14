LAVA Therapeutics N.V.: LAVA Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Provides Business Update

Focused on evaluation of strategic alternatives, with restructuring and closure of the Netherlands operations

Enrollment in LAVA-1266 Phase 1 continues to progress

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $66.6 million as of March 31, 2025 expected to fund operations into 2027



UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX, "LAVA," "the Company"), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on its proprietary Gammabody® bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers, today announced recent corporate highlights and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"LAVA's top priority remains delivering shareholder value through an evaluation of strategic alternatives," said Steve Hurly, Chief Executive Officer of LAVA. "To support this process, we have taken actions to streamline our operations by implementing a significant reduction in workforce as part of a restructuring plan, which includes the closure of our Netherlands operations. In addition, we secured a $5.2 million repayment waiver from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency. We look forward to providing further updates on LAVA-1266, partnered programs and the evaluation of strategic alternatives."

Portfolio Highlights

LAVA-1266 - Phase 1 Trial (ACTRN12624001214527)

Designed to target CD123+ tumor cells for the treatment of hematological malignancies

Key indications : Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)

: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) Current Status: LAVA continues to enroll patients in the 300 µg dose level in the dose escalation segment of the first-in-human Phase 1, open label, multi-center study in Australia and Spain. The study will evaluate LAVA-1266 in up to 50 adults with CD123+ relapsed/refractory AML or intermediate, high or extremely high risk MDS

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Partnered Program (JNJ-89853413) - Phase 1 Trial (NCT06618001)

Designed to target CD33 and gamma delta T cells with a bispecific gamma delta T cell engager

Key Indications : Include hematological cancers

: Include hematological cancers Current Status : J&J is enrolling patients in a Phase 1, open label, multi-center study, underway in Canada and Spain. The study includes a dose escalation and dose expansion segment to evaluate JNJ-89853413 in approximately 100 adults with relapsed/refractory (R/R) AML or R/R higher risk of MDS

: J&J is enrolling patients in a Phase 1, open label, multi-center study, underway in Canada and Spain. The study includes a dose escalation and dose expansion segment to evaluate JNJ-89853413 in approximately 100 adults with relapsed/refractory (R/R) AML or R/R higher risk of MDS Milestone: Development milestone of $5 million received from J&J in Q4 2024 related to the IND filing for JNJ-89853413



Pfizer Partnered Program (PF08046052) - Phase 1 Trial (NCT05983133)

Potential first-in-class epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and bispecific gamma delta T cell receptor-targeted therapy

Key Indications : Include advanced solid tumors

: Include advanced solid tumors Current Status : Pfizer is enrolling patients in a Phase 1 open label, multi-center study, underway in the U.S. and UK. The study is intended to evaluate PF08046052 in approximately 275 subjects

: Pfizer is enrolling patients in a Phase 1 open label, multi-center study, underway in the U.S. and UK. The study is intended to evaluate PF08046052 in approximately 275 subjects Milestone: Clinical development milestone of $7 million received from Pfizer in Q1 2024



First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

As of March 31, 2025, LAVA had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $66.6 million, compared to cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $76.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company believes its current cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund operations into 2027.

Revenue from contracts with customers was zero and $7.0 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 reflects recognition of a $7.0 million payment from Pfizer related to the achievement of a clinical milestone.

Research and development expenses were $4.2 million and $5.6 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The decrease in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to lower clinical costs associated with the discontinuation of LAVA-1207, announced in December 2024, slightly offset by accruals related to restructuring activities and startup activities for LAVA-1266.

General and administrative expenses were $3.4 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Personnel and professional fees were higher for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to March 31, 2024, partially offset by lower share-based compensation expense as a result of fewer options issued and a reduction in the Company's share price.

Other income, net was $4.3 million and $1.5 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The increase is primarily due to the $5.2 million gain on extinguishment of borrowings due to the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland, RVO) waiver of repayment in March 2025.

Net loss was $3.5 million and $0.6 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, or $0.13 and $0.02 net loss per share, respectively.

Corporate Updates

Strategic Alternatives and Restructuring : In February 2025, the Company adopted a restructuring plan to extend its capital resources in connection with initiating a process to evaluate strategic alternatives. As part of the restructuring plan, the Company approved a reduction of approximately 30% of the global workforce to better align the Company's resources with its focus on LAVA-1266. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recognized $0.5 million of expenses associated with the workforce reduction. No amounts had been paid as of March 31, 2025. The Company does not anticipate incurring any additional costs as part of this workforce reduction.

: In February 2025, the Company adopted a restructuring plan to extend its capital resources in connection with initiating a process to evaluate strategic alternatives. As part of the restructuring plan, the Company approved a reduction of approximately 30% of the global workforce to better align the Company's resources with its focus on LAVA-1266. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recognized $0.5 million of expenses associated with the workforce reduction. No amounts had been paid as of March 31, 2025. The Company does not anticipate incurring any additional costs as part of this workforce reduction. Utrecht Facility Closure : In April 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to terminate its operating lease arrangement for laboratory and office space in Utrecht, the Netherlands and sell a portion of the remaining fixed assets to the landlord and new tenant. The Company expects to incur approximately $0.9 million of expenses associated with the lease termination during the three months ending June 30, 2025, net of approximately $0.3 million of proceeds received from the sale of the assets.

: In April 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to terminate its operating lease arrangement for laboratory and office space in Utrecht, the Netherlands and sell a portion of the remaining fixed assets to the landlord and new tenant. The Company expects to incur approximately $0.9 million of expenses associated with the lease termination during the three months ending June 30, 2025, net of approximately $0.3 million of proceeds received from the sale of the assets. Netherlands Closure: In May 2025, the Board of Directors approved an additional restructuring plan in connection with the ongoing process to evaluate strategic alternatives and better align the Company's resources with its focus on LAVA-1266. As part of this restructuring plan, the Board of Directors approved the elimination of the positions of the Company's remaining Netherlands employees by July 31, 2025 and the termination of its lease arrangement in Den Bosch, the Netherlands effective August 1, 2025. The Company expects to incur approximately $2.0 million of expenses related to this restructuring during the year ending December 31, 2025.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue: Revenue from contracts with customers $ - $ 6,992 Total revenue - 6,992 Cost and expenses: Research and development (4,156) (5,648) General and administrative (3,432) (3,380) Total cost and expenses (7,588) (9,028) Operating loss (7,588) (2,036) Other income (expense), net Interest income 713 970 Interest expense (129) (130) Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain, net (1,453) 657 Gain on extinguishment of borrowings 5,203 - Total other income, net 4,334 1,497 Net loss before taxes (3,254) (539) Income tax expense, net (225) (69) Net loss $ (3,479) $ (608) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustment 978 (1,047) Comprehensive loss $ (2,501) $ (1,655) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13) $ (0.02) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 26,892,575 26,794,215

LAVA Therapeutics N.V.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except nominal value and share data) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,674 $ 35,015 Short-term investments 26,883 41,561 Prepaid expenses 1,561 1,072 Other current assets 1,662 1,649 Total current assets 69,780 79,297 Property and equipment, net 928 1,002 Operating lease right-of-use assets 353 441 Other non-current assets 95 91 Total assets $ 71,156 $ 80,831 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,520 $ 2,722 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,540 10,083 Borrowings - 4,886 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 306 315 Total current liabilities 10,366 18,006 Non-current portion of deferred revenue 35,000 35,000 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 6 80 Total liabilities 45,372 53,086 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common shares 3,717 3,717 Additional paid-in capital 212,196 211,656 Accumulated deficit (178,452) (174,973) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,677) (12,655) Total shareholders' equity 25,784 27,745 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 71,156 $ 80,831

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on its proprietary Gammabody® bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering V?9Vd2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell anti-tumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens.

LAVA's pipeline includes one internal and two partnered clinical-stage bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological cancers including LAVA 1266, targeting CD123+ cancers (ACTRN12624001214527); JNJ-89853413, targeting hematological cancers (NCT06618001); and PF-08046052, targeting EGFR (NCT05983133). The pipeline also includes preclinical programs. For more information on LAVA, please visit our website at www.lavatherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

Gammabody® is a registered trademark of LAVA Therapeutics N.V.

