Stallion Uranium Corp.: Stallion Uranium Announces Failure to File Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), as the principal regulator of the Company, issued a cease trade order ("CTO") against the Company on May 7th, 2025 for the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and certifications for the financial year ended December 31st, 2024 (the "Annual Filings"). As a result of the CTO, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has suspended trading of the Company's common shares.

The Company continues to work diligently with its auditors to facilitate the completion of the Annual Filings and expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 20th, 2025.

The CTO was issued under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders In Multiple Jurisdictions and prohibits the trading or purchase by any person or company of any securities of the Company in each jurisdiction in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer for as long as the CTO remains in effect; however, the CTO provides an exception for beneficial securityholders of the Company who are not currently (and who were not as of May 7th, 2025) insiders or control persons of the Company who may sell securities of the Company if both of the following criteria are met: (a) the sale is made through a foreign organized regulated market, as defined in Section 1.1 of the universal market integrity rules of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada; and (b) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.

Stallion Uranium is working to 'Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 2,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones and deposits.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

info@stallionuranium.com

