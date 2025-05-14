Australian perovskite cell producer Halocell Energy is partnering with University of Queensland researchers to accelerate the commercial production of lead-free solar panels based on record-breaking tin-halide PV cell technology. From pv magazine Australia After achieving a world record certified efficiency of 16. 65% with a tin-based perovskite solar cell, researchers from the University of Queensland have announced they will team with Australian cell manufacturer Halocell Energy to drive the commercialization of the technology. The research team, led by Peng Chen from the Australian Institute ...

