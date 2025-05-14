Sow Good Inc.: Sow Good Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

IRVING, Texas, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) ("Sow Good" or "the Company"), a trailblazer in the freeze dried candy and treat industry, is reporting financial and operating results for first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We're encouraged by the progress we made in the first quarter of 2025, particularly the successful everyday launches at Winn-Dixie, Ace Hardware, and Orville Hardware, as well as Holiday launches at Albertsons" said Claudia Goldfarb, CEO of Sow Good.

"While there's more work ahead, Q1 demonstrated meaningful improvement across key areas, including operational execution and retail expansion. The strategic actions we took last year to streamline operations and enhance agility are gaining traction, and we're seeing renewed consumer enthusiasm for our freeze-dried candy line.

"To reinforce our confidence in the path forward, we've taken proactive steps to strengthen our near-term liquidity. This includes entering into note exchange agreements with existing debt holders-extending upcoming maturities by five years and incorporating select conversion and redemption features. These extensions reflect a shared belief in our long-term strategy and the durability of the business we're building.

"As competition in the category intensifies, we remain focused on disciplined, high-impact growth-broadening our retail footprint, increasing manufacturing efficiency, and preparing for the launch of new products that build on our core strengths in innovation, quality, and execution. We're moving in the right direction and remain fully committed to building a category-defining brand that delivers lasting value."

First Quarter 2025 Highlights vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $2.5 million compared to $11.4 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease reflects softening demand due in large part to increased competitive pressure.





Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.1 million compared to $4.6 million in the previous year's quarter. Gross margin was 45% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 41% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to lower cost of goods sold as a percentage of sales.





Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $3.5 million compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was largely due to lower bonus compensation as well as decreased legal service expenses.





Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.6 million, or $(0.23) per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The decrease is primarily due to lower gross profit, partially offset by lower operating expenses.





Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled herein) for the first quarter was $(0.8) million compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2024. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP metric, net income, please see the tables below.





Cash and cash equivalents were $1.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2024.

Conference Call

Sow Good will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company's website at Sowginc.com.

About Sow Good Inc.

Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains "non-GAAP financial measures" that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA has been presented in this press release as a supplemental measure of financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, provision for income tax, and share-based compensation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss.

We present this non-GAAP measure because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone provide.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense as it has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring non-cash expense for our business;





Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization expense and, although this is a non-cash expense, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;





Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest on our debt which affects the cash available to us;





Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the monies earned from our investments since it does not reflect our core operations;





Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect change in fair value of financial instruments since it does not reflect our core operations and is a non-cash expense;





Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax expense that affects cash available to us; and





the expenses and other items that we exclude in our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA when they report their operating results.

In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may" or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes.

SOW GOOD INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,615,108 $ 3,723,440 Accounts receivable, net 1,332,776 460,147 Inventory, net 21,142,831 20,313,315 Prepaid inventory 83,515 55,796 Prepaid expenses 451,468 523,442 Total current assets 24,625,698 25,076,140 Property and equipment, net 11,657,760 11,802,420 Security deposit 1,355,312 1,357,956 Right-of-use asset 15,084,415 16,459,215 Total assets $ 52,723,185 $ 54,695,731 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,211,753 $ 1,368,006 Accrued interest 53,589 - Accrued expenses 760,053 976,153 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,175,280 2,599,102 Current maturities of notes payable, related parties, net of $187,883 and $304,500 of debt discounts at

March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2,312,117 2,195,500 Current maturities of notes payable, net of $1,100 and $13,470 of debt discounts as of March 31, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively 238,150 225,780 Total current liabilities 6,750,942 7,364,541 Operating lease liabilities 15,033,133 15,193,129 Notes payable 150,000 150,000 Total liabilities 21,934,075 22,707,670 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 11,383,060 and 11,300,624 shares

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 11,382 11,300 Additional paid-in capital 95,790,993 94,418,972 Accumulated deficit (65,013,265 ) (62,442,211 ) Total stockholders' equity 30,789,110 31,988,061 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,723,185 $ 54,695,731

SOW GOOD INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 2,476,922 $ 11,406,320 Cost of goods sold 1,374,199 6,776,882 Gross profit 1,102,723 4,629,438 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 1,942,556 2,350,557 Professional services 192,323 467,826 Other general and administrative expenses 1,374,448 872,260 Total general and administrative expenses 3,509,327 3,690,643 Depreciation and amortization 8,584 9,538 Total operating expenses 3,517,911 3,700,181 Net operating loss (2,415,188 ) 929,257 Other income (expense): Interest income 26,710 - Interest expense (182,576 ) (418,669 ) Total other expense (155,866 ) (418,669 ) Income (loss) before income tax (2,571,054 ) 510,588 Income tax (benefit) provision - - Net income (loss) $ (2,571,054 ) $ 510,588 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,349,170 6,071,769 Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.23 ) $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,349,170 7,972,645 Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.23 ) $ 0.06

SOW GOOD INC.

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2024 11,300,624 $ 11,300 $ 94,418,972 $ (62,442,211 ) $ 31,988,061 Common stock issued to directors for services 82,436 82 229,918 - 230,000 Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services - - 6,330 - 6,330 Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services - - 1,135,773 - 1,135,773 Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 - - - (2,571,054 ) (2,571,054 ) Balance, March 31, 2025 11,383,060 $ 11,382 $ 95,790,993 $ (65,013,265 ) $ 30,789,110

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 6,029,371 $ 6,029 $ 66,014,415 $ (58,739,995 ) $ 7,280,449 Common stock issued in private placement offering 515,597 516 3,737,484 - 3,738,000 Common stock issued to directors for services 30,594 31 286,140 - 286,171 Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services - - 28,646 - 28,646 Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services - - 1,056,949 - 1,056,949 Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 - - - 510,588 510,588 Balance, March 31, 2024 6,575,562 $ 6,576 $ 71,123,634 $ (58,229,407 ) $ 12,900,803

SOW GOOD INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (2,571,054 ) $ 510,588 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debts expense (15,878 ) 8,370 Depreciation and amortization 252,450 166,995 Non-cash amortization of right-of-use asset and liability 790,982 16,378 Common stock issued to directors for services 230,000 286,171 Amortization of stock options 1,142,103 1,085,595 Amortization of stock warrants issued as a debt discount 128,987 270,232 Decrease (increase) in current assets: Accounts receivable (856,751 ) (365,036 ) Prepaid expenses 71,974 51,009 Inventory (857,235 ) (1,256,833 ) Security deposits 2,644 (11,338 ) Other assets - (35,000 ) Increase (decrease) in current liabilities: Accounts payable (156,253 ) 40,476 Accrued interest 53,589 146,244 Accrued expenses (216,100 ) 383,800 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,000,542 ) 1,297,651 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment - (142,467 ) Cash paid for construction in progress (107,790 ) (487,865 ) Net cash used in investing activities (107,790 ) (630,332 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from common stock offerings, net - 3,737,999 Net cash provided by financing activities - 3,737,999 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,108,332 ) 4,405,318 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,723,440 2,410,037 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,615,108 $ 6,815,355 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Interest paid $ - $ 2,193 Interest received $ 26,710 $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Reclassification of construction in progress to property and equipment $ 505,355 $ 767,703