Databricks Unveils Data Intelligence for Marketing

A unified data and AI foundation that brings together all customer and campaign data, making it easy for marketers to understand their audience, self-serve insights, and drive relevant, efficient campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, today announced the launch of Data Intelligence for Marketing, combining the Data Intelligence Platform with out-of-the-box integrations to an ecosystem of leading marketing solution providers. Here, teams can bring customer and campaign data together in real-time, allowing all marketers to self-serve insights and develop more relevant and efficient campaigns at scale. Already deployed in global brands as the data and AI foundation for their broader martech stack, Data Intelligence for Marketing helps organizations further break down silos and give every marketer a complete, real-time view of their customers and campaigns, making it easier to access insights, personalize experiences, and run more effective marketing - all from a single, unified platform.

This launch comes at a critical time for marketers, who often struggle to get a complete view of their customers and campaigns because their data is scattered across different systems. And while many are eager to harness the power of AI, success remains out of reach without unified, accurate data. These changes are creating strong demand for better ways of connecting with customers quickly and personally. Data Intelligence for Marketing helps organizations meet customer expectations faster by making it easier for anyone to access insights, run smarter campaigns, and do more with their resources using AI and trusted marketing partners.

Why Data Intelligence for Marketing:

All your marketing data, connected . Get a complete view of your customers and campaigns to improve segmentation, personalization, and conversion.

. Get a complete view of your customers and campaigns to improve segmentation, personalization, and conversion. Insights for everyone . With built-in AI that reasons on your customer and campaign data, and understands the semantics of your business, empower every marketer - not just technical teams - with tools to explore and act on data in real time.

. With built-in AI that reasons on your customer and campaign data, and understands the semantics of your business, empower every marketer - not just technical teams - with tools to explore and act on data in real time. Greater efficiency. Marketers can adopt AI quickly to run more effective campaigns, using real-time, accurate data to power recommendations, triggers, and automation they can trust.

"We're launching Data Intelligence for Marketing to ensure every marketer, regardless of technical background, can get the data they need to make smarter decisions faster and run relevant, efficient campaigns," said Rick Schultz, CMO at Databricks. "By unifying customer and campaign data and using AI to reason on that data, this platform enables real-time, conversational analytics for marketers. This empowers marketers to make financially impactful decisions faster and drive more effective and efficient campaigns. It's what marketers need to compete in today's data-driven era."

Marketing teams at leading global brands are already realizing value with Data Intelligence for Marketing while maintaining compliance with global privacy standards like GDPR and CCPA:

Skechers uses ActionIQ with Databricks to personalize customer journeys that boost lifetime value, seeing a 324% increase in click-through rates, a 68% decrease in cost-per-click, and a 28% increase in return on ad spend.

uses ActionIQ with Databricks to personalize customer journeys that boost lifetime value, seeing a 324% increase in click-through rates, a 68% decrease in cost-per-click, and a 28% increase in return on ad spend. PetSmart used Hightouch on Databricks to orchestrate personalized journeys for over 65 million loyalty members, syncing millions of records daily and powering over four billion personalized emails annually.

used Hightouch on Databricks to orchestrate personalized journeys for over 65 million loyalty members, syncing millions of records daily and powering over four billion personalized emails annually. Acxiom uses Databricks to provide marketers with detailed customer intelligence, helping improve time-to-market of actionable customer insights by 30% while reducing operational costs by more than 15%.

Built with open standards and out-of-the-box integrations, marketing teams of all sizes can use Databricks to maximize the value of their existing martech tools and services. As such, we've partnered with industry leaders like Adobe, Amperity, Braze, Census, DeepSync, Epsilon, Hightouch, OneTrust, Salesforce, Snowplow, Tealium, and Uniphore, as well as solution integrators such as Celebal Technologies, Deloitte, LatentView, Lovelytics, Slalom, and Tredence, who provide custom solutions and consulting expertise. Together, Databricks and our partners ensure seamless workflows and innovation at scale, ultimately helping businesses unlock the full potential of their marketing data.

Customer and Partner Quotes

"At Adobe, our focus is to deliver personalization at scale for our customers, and working with strategic ecosystem partners like Databricks is a critical component to this. Together, our companies have co-developed seamless integrations that empower marketers with the unique flexibility to drive enterprise data management in Databricks while using Adobe to deliver both brand-initiated and in-the-moment customer experiences. Brands can now compose and harmonize data, profiles, and audiences for activation, journeys, and analysis, all while keeping privacy top of mind."

- Ryan Fleisch, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Adobe

"Modern marketers are using AI to transform customer experience. By combining Amperity's Customer 360 with Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform, brands like GM are accelerating time to insight and personalizing at scale. With Delta Sharing, teams activate unified data across the stack, leading to measurable lifts in engagement, loyalty and revenue."

- Derek Slager, CTO at Amperity

"Our collaboration with Databricks enables us to provide clients with a robust, AI-powered marketing intelligence solution. Combining Deloitte's deep industry and technology experience with AI, data and marketing accelerators, together, we are establishing a new standard for data-driven and results-focused marketing innovation."

- David Geisinger , Managing Director & Head of Marketing Technology & Operations at Deloitte Digital, Deloitte Consulting LLP

"Building on Databricks enables us to provide a powerful data management infrastructure to our clients so we can give them the best view of their customers to deliver real time, personalized experiences at scale that drive growth."

- Dennis Self, President Data and Technology Solutions, Epsilon

"Amperity's agentic AI helped us go from first login to a completed identity resolution in just 45 minutes. Pairing Amperity with Databricks is giving us speed and clarity we've never had before."

- Stephen States, Sr. Business Analyst, Baltimore Ravens

"The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform has everything marketers wish they had in their martech tools but don't. It can affordably store all of the rich and complex data about their customers, handles huge volumes of data in real-time and has a powerful AI/ML workbench. Marketers adopt all these strengths when they use a Composable CDP, like Hightouch, that integrates directly with Databricks."

- Tejas Manohar, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Hightouch

"Since HP previously had a lot of first-party data sitting dormant, we could finally tap into those insights and segment it in a way that unlocked value once we partnered with Databricks and ActionIQ."

- Kumar Ram, Global Head of Marketing Data Sciences, HP

"We've seen major improvements in the speed we have data available for analysis. We have a number of jobs that used to take 6 hours and now take only 6 seconds."

- Alessio Basso, Chief Architect, HSBC

"We're syncing millions of records directly to SFMC every single day to orchestrate personalized journeys for the 65+ million members in our loyalty program. We're powering thousands of audiences and over four billion emails every year, and that's not even factoring in what we do across other channels."

- Tino Tomasone, Sr. Manager, Database & Audience Management at PetSmart

"Integrating the ActionIQ Customer Data Platform with the Databricks Platform has empowered our marketers with data and analytics, enhancing their ability to engage customers and achieve higher customer lifetime value."

- Manish Agarwal, Vice President of Data, Analytics and Insights, Skechers

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide - including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 - rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark, Delta Lake and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: Press@databricks.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160675/Databricks_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/databricks-unveils-data-intelligence-for-marketing-302455207.html