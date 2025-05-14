Anzeige
14.05.2025 15:06 Uhr
YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED: Yaber Highlights the Timeless Design and Natural Aesthetic of the T2 Series in "Lunar Rock" Colorway

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the enduring beauty of natural elements such as stone and granite, Yaber's T2 Series stands out with its signature Lunar Rock colorway. This subtle yet expressive shade conveys quiet strength and resilience, reflecting Yaber's ongoing commitment to products that balance thoughtful design with everyday functionality.

Yaber T2 Series in Lunar Rock

Designed for Simplicity, Built for Life

Embodying the design philosophy of "simplicity with depth," the Yaber T2 Series features a clean, modern form highlighted by fluid lines and soft curves. A key design element is its multi-functional handle, which not only enhances portability also unfolds into a 360° rotatable stand-offering effortless adaptability for diverse environments.

Sustainability at the Core

The T2 Series integrates sustainable principles throughout its design. Its lightweight and paint-free body reduces both material usage and environmental impact. Additionally, the use of a single-adapter power solution eliminates the clutter of multiple cables, reinforcing Yaber's dedication to eco-conscious engineering.

A Creative Collaboration

In a celebration of art and innovation, a special edition of the T2 Series pays tribute to renowned artist Keith Haring, incorporating his iconic illustrations such as "Barking Dog" and "Love and Heart." This collaboration transforms the Yaber T2 into a collectible object-where creative expression and technology coexist in harmony.

Availability

The Yaber T2 Series is available through Yaber's official website and Amazon. For a limited time, customers can take advantage of a special offer-get the T2 projector for $232.50 using the code P4T8XC25 on Amazon. To learn more, search "Yaber" on Amazon or visit the Yaber T2/T2 Plus product page.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber redefined home entertainment by introducing the world's first entertainment projector, pioneering a new category in the industry. Today, its innovative projectors have delivered immersive experiences to users in over 120 countries, making Yaber a trusted name in global home entertainment. The letter "Y" in Yaber embodies the youthful vigor and innovative spirit of Generation Y. It's not just a symbol, but a unique representation of youth identity and attitude towards life, infusing the brand with rich cultural connotations of youthfulness within simplicity. Committed to excellence, Yaber has been pushing the boundaries of audiovisual innovation, crafting projectors that inspire richer, more vibrant lifestyles. Its achievements are recognised with prestigious accolades, including the RedDot, IDEA, VGP, and CES Innovation Awards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687164/0513.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yaber-highlights-the-timeless-design-and-natural-aesthetic-of-the-t2-series-in-lunar-rock-colorway-302455198.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
