Antalpha Platform Holding Company: Antalpha Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antalpha Platform Holding Company ("Antalpha" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,850,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $12.80 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 14, 2025, under the ticker symbol "ANTA." The offering is expected to close on May 15, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Antalpha has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 577,500 ordinary shares to cover over-allotments in connection with the offering.

Antalpha expects to receive gross proceeds from the offering of approximately US$49.3 million, or approximately US$56.7 million if the underwriters over-allotment option is exercised in full, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Antalpha intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include investment in product development, sales and marketing activities, technology infrastructure, capital expenditure, global expansion, and other general and administrative matters; loan operation and customer funding advance needs, to accelerate its fund flow and improve customer experience; investment in technologies, solutions or businesses that complement its business (although it has no present commitments or agreements to enter into any acquisition or investment); and investment in Bitcoin and gold (in digital form) as part of its treasury management.

Roth Capital Partners and Compass Point are joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Attn: Prospectus Department, by phone: (800) 678-9147, or by email at rothecm@roth.com; or Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Attention: Syndicate, 1055 Thomas Jefferson Street, N.W. Suite 303, Washington, D.C. 20007, or by email to: syndicate@compasspointllc.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the offering of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Antalpha

Antalpha is a leading crypto fintech company with a dedicated focus on providing liquidity and risk management solutions to institutional Bitcoin miners. As the primary lending partner of Bitmain, Antalpha offers supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital asset loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.

