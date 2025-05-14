NETSOL Technologies Inc.: NETSOL Technologies Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Total net revenues for Q3'25 increased by 13%, reaching $17.5 million, when compared with Q3'24.

Total service revenue increased 24% in Q3'25, reaching $9.7 million, when compared with Q3,'24.

Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues increased 10% to $7.9 million, compared to $7.1 million in the prior year period.



Net profit for Q3'2025 was $1.4 million.



ENCINO, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and asset finance solutions provider, reported results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We delivered solid performance in the third quarter, with strong growth in our services revenue and continued momentum in our subscription business," said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies. "Our results reflect the growing demand for our digital finance solutions and the strength of our global delivery model. As we continue transitioning toward a recurring revenue model, we remain focused on driving innovation, operational efficiency and long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 13% to $17.5 million, compared with $15.5 million in the prior year period driven by the increases in subscription and support revenue, and services revenue. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $17.6 million.

Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues increased 10% to $7.9 million compared with $7.1 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues as a percentage of sales decreased to 45%, compared with 46% in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $7.9 million.

Total services revenues increased 24% to $9.7 million, compared with $7.8 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $9.6 million.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $8.7 million or 50% of net revenues, compared to $7.5 million or 48% of net revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, gross profit was $8.7 million or 50% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $7.2 million or 41% of sales compared to $6.2 million or 40% of sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses were $7.2 million or 41% of sales.

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL was $1.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $328,000, or $0.03 per diluted share in Q3 of FY2024. Included in our GAAP net income in the quarter was a foreign currency exchange gain of $322,000 compared to a foreign currency exchange loss of $964,000 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $767,000, or $0.07 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.8 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $810,000, or $0.07 per diluted share in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Cash and cash equivalents were $18.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $19.1 million as of June 30, 2024. Working capital was $23.7 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $23.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

Management Commentary:

Najeeb Ghauri commented: "We remain focused on driving innovation and operational efficiency. This quarter, a leading Japanese equipment finance company and longstanding NETSOL customer went live with NETSOL's Transcend Finance platform in Australia. We also signed two multi-million-dollar contracts with financial services providers in both Oman and Indonesia. These wins are a clear signal of the growing confidence our clients place in us to drive their digital transformation agendas. At a time when institutions are under pressure to modernize and differentiate, our ability to consistently deliver mission-critical solutions at scale sets us apart and cements our position as a preferred technology partner for financial institutions worldwide."

Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented: "We delivered solid top-line growth in the third quarter, driven by continued strength in our services business and stable subscription revenue performance. We achieved double-digit revenue growth, increased gross margins and significantly improved net income. These results reinforce the strength of our operating model. As we continue to execute our strategy, we remain committed to sustainable growth, product innovation and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Conference Call

NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2025 (ended March 31, 2025). Following the call, management will host a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here, along with additional replay access being provided through the company information section of NETSOL's website.

Telephone replays will be made available approximately 3 hours after the conference end time

(Replay Expiration: Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET).

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies is a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words "expects," "anticipates," variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

NETSOL Technologies Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of As of ASSETS March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,774,739 $ 19,127,165 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $37,794 and $398,809 5,443,498 13,049,614 Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $1,126,734 and $116,148 14,867,360 12,684,518 Other current assets 3,465,893 2,600,786 Total current assets 42,411,540 47,462,083 Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 697,486 954,029 Property and equipment, net 4,768,844 5,106,842 Right of use assets - operating leases 930,847 1,328,624 Other assets 32,338 32,340 Intangible assets, net - - Goodwill 9,302,524 9,302,524 Total assets $ 58,143,579 $ 64,186,442 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,097,343 $ 8,232,342 Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 8,459,991 6,276,125 Current portion of operating lease obligations 475,888 608,202 Unearned revenue 2,705,414 8,752,153 Total current liabilities 18,738,636 23,868,822 Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 86,800 95,771 Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 422,350 688,749 Total liabilities 19,247,786 24,653,342 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized; 12,648,574 shares issued and 11,709,543 outstanding as of March 31, 2025, 12,359,922 shares issued and 11,420,891 outstanding as of June 30, 2024 126,489 123,602 Additional paid-in-capital 127,862,976 128,783,865 Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024) (3,920,856 ) (3,920,856 ) Accumulated deficit (43,864,592 ) (44,212,313 ) Other comprehensive loss (46,253,619 ) (45,935,616 ) Total NETSOL stockholders' equity 33,950,398 34,838,682 Non-controlling interest 4,945,395 4,694,418 Total stockholders' equity 38,895,793 39,533,100 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 58,143,579 $ 64,186,442

NETSOL Technologies Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended March 31, Ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Revenues: License fees $ 1,198 $ 558,340 $ 75,115 $ 4,829,242 Subscription and support 7,888,360 7,140,358 24,723,460 20,480,382 Services 9,654,399 7,765,818 22,880,541 19,635,014 Total net revenues 17,543,957 15,464,516 47,679,116 44,944,638 Cost of revenues 8,802,184 7,989,696 25,452,890 24,132,064 Gross profit 8,741,773 7,474,820 22,226,226 20,812,574 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,883,587 5,811,335 20,921,530 17,051,798 Research and development cost 304,788 345,582 998,406 1,065,412 Total operating expenses 7,188,375 6,156,917 21,919,936 18,117,210 Income (loss) from operations 1,553,398 1,317,903 306,290 2,695,364 Other income and (expenses) Interest expense (194,742 ) (289,677 ) (689,347 ) (856,016 ) Interest income 294,655 376,466 1,593,594 1,259,464 Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions 321,622 (963,887 ) 165,775 (1,112,757 ) Amortization of financing costs - - - - Other income 10,831 21,634 202,386 22,210 Total other income (expenses) 432,366 (855,464 ) 1,272,408 (687,099 ) Net income before income taxes 1,985,764 462,439 1,578,698 2,008,265 Income tax provision (151,334 ) (146,569 ) (712,765 ) (418,517 ) Net income 1,834,430 315,870 865,933 1,589,748 Non-controlling interest (410,462 ) 11,679 (518,212 ) (822,993 ) Net income attributable to NetSol $ 1,423,968 $ 327,549 $ 347,721 $ 766,755 Net income per share: Net income per common share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.07 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 11,683,408 11,390,888 11,531,365 11,369,778 Diluted 11,683,408 11,430,493 11,531,365 11,409,383

NETSOL Technologies Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 865,933 $ 1,589,748 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,102,085 1,351,239 Provision for bad debts 1,062,515 9,739 Gain on sale of assets (28,320 ) (1,154 ) Stock based compensation 134,884 260,875 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,408,397 (3,922,773 ) Revenues in excess of billing (1,411,983 ) (3,904,609 ) Other current assets (344,493 ) (1,525 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,136,533 ) 77,541 Unearned revenue (6,646,170 ) 938,242 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,315 (3,602,677 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (897,743 ) (948,337 ) Sales of property and equipment 63,577 125,886 Purchase of subsidiary shares (8,878 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (843,044 ) (822,451 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants 473,000 - Dividend paid by subsidiary to non-controlling interest (306,799 ) - Purchase of subsidiary treasury stock (1,503,662 ) - Proceeds from bank loans 2,451,256 340,847 Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (247,496 ) (307,235 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 866,299 33,612 Effect of exchange rate changes (381,996 ) 1,196,904 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (352,426 ) (3,194,612 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 19,127,165 15,533,254 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 18,774,739 $ 12,338,642