Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DTWN | ISIN: US82711P2011 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.05.25 | 15:32
0,970 US-Dollar
-11,82 % -0,130
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILO PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILO PHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 14:42 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silo Pharma, Inc.: Silo Pharma Advances PTSD Drug SPC-15 Toward First-in-Human Trial with Key Safety Study Initiated at Frontage Laboratories

Finanznachrichten News

SARASOTA, FL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) ("Silo" or the "Company"), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Frontage Laboratories, a global full-service CRO (contract research organization), for a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested 7-day safety and toxicology large animal study of its lead asset SPC-15, an intranasal prophylactic treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"We are conducting a 7-day safety and toxicology study to gather additional data that is expected to supplement and reinforce our SPC-15 investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA," said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo. "We currently remain on track to begin an FDA submission this year."

The Company is currently working on a separate IND-enabling Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) -compliant toxicology and toxicokinetic study of SPC-15. Positive preclinical data from these studies, if achieved, would support an IND submission for SPC-15 in 2025. Should Silo receive approval of the IND, Silo would proceed to a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial for SPC-15.

Columbia University, the Company's collaboration partner for pre-clinical development, granted Silo an exclusive global license to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-15 worldwide.

About SPC-15
SPC-15 is an intranasal serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist aimed at treating stress-induced psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and anxiety. With its potential eligibility for the FDA's streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, SPC-15 offers a promising approach to accelerate the approval process. Silo Pharma is collaborating with Columbia University to conduct preclinical studies and has exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of SPC-15.

About Frontage
Frontage Laboratories is a US-based Contract Research Organization (CRO) that was initially established in New Jersey in April 2001 and later relocated to Pennsylvania in 2004. As an FDA-registered and inspected global pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, we are headquartered in Exton, PA, with an impressive network of 25 facilities spread across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Ohio, California, Florida, Canada, Italy, and China. We are dedicated to accelerating the development of innovative therapies by providing a broad range of science driven and quality focused services for drug discovery, DMPK, preclinical, formulation development and CTM, Analytical, clinical trials, bioanalytical and commercial-scale manufacturing.

About Silo Pharma
Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words "could", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "continue", "predict", "potential", and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. ("Silo" or "the Company") to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the Company's ability to successfully complete its preclinical studies and generate positive data, the risk that the FDA may not accept or may require changes to the IND, or may not allow the Company to proceed with clinical trials, the risk that the FDA may not approve
SPC-15 on the Company's expected timeline, or at all, changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact
800-705-0120
investors@silopharma.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.