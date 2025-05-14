Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AM06 | ISIN: MHY8162K2046 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FAP
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 12:08
14,490 Euro
-1,29 % -0,190
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,64014,75016:02
14,65014,75516:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 14:54 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.: Star Bulk Announces Results of Its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

ATHENS, Greece, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK), today announced that the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held today in Cyprus pursuant to a Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated March 25, 2025 ("Notice").

At the meeting, each of the following proposals, which are set forth in more detail in the Notice and the Company's Proxy Statement were approved and adopted:

1. The re-election of Messrs. Petros Pappas, Arne Blystad and Raffaele Zagari to serve as Class C Directors on the Company's Board of Directors.

2. The appointment of DELOITTE CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS S.A. as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

About Star Bulk
Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Stamford and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SBLK". As of the date of this release on a fully delivered basis and as adjusted for the delivery of a) the vessels agreed to be sold as discussed above and b) the five firm Kamsarmax vessels currently under construction, we own a fleet of 150 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.7 million dwt consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 15 Capesize, 1 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 44 Kamsarmax, 1 Panamax, 48 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 55,569 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Contacts

Company:
Simos Spyrou, Christos Begleris
Co - Chief Financial Officers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
c/o Star Bulk Management Inc.
40 Ag. Konstantinou Av.
Maroussi 15124
Athens, Greece
Email: info@starbulk.com
www.starbulk.com		Investor Relations / Financial Media:
Nicolas Bornozis
President
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: starbulk@capitallink.com
www.capitallink.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.