Star Bulk Carriers Corp.: Star Bulk Announces Results of Its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ATHENS, Greece, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK), today announced that the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held today in Cyprus pursuant to a Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated March 25, 2025 ("Notice").

At the meeting, each of the following proposals, which are set forth in more detail in the Notice and the Company's Proxy Statement were approved and adopted:



1. The re-election of Messrs. Petros Pappas, Arne Blystad and Raffaele Zagari to serve as Class C Directors on the Company's Board of Directors.



2. The appointment of DELOITTE CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS S.A. as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Stamford and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SBLK". As of the date of this release on a fully delivered basis and as adjusted for the delivery of a) the vessels agreed to be sold as discussed above and b) the five firm Kamsarmax vessels currently under construction, we own a fleet of 150 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.7 million dwt consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 15 Capesize, 1 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 44 Kamsarmax, 1 Panamax, 48 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 55,569 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Contacts