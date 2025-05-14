Ohio-based cultivator produces craft cannabis at scale in its 100,000-square-foot facility

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis production, today released its latest Innovator Spotlight showcasing King City Gardens, a premier medical and recreational cannabis cultivator in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Led by Richard Mursinna, director of operations who holds a doctorate in biochemistry, and Justin Matherly, director of grow operations with 23 years of cultivation experience, the King City Gardens team shares a singular vision to produce the best cannabis at scale. They hit the ground running in 2023, completing the buildout of their 100,000-square-foot facility in just eight months, a feat made possible due to their cumulative experience and extensive planning to secure strains and implement trusted technologies-including Fluence's advanced LED solutions.

"We were intentional about using LEDs right off the bat because of the energy cost savings, the size of our facility and initiatives at the state level to reduce energy use," Mursinna said. "Fluence was the tried-and-true partner we were looking for."

Since its inception, King City Gardens has emphasized craft cannabis at scale. The company's range of hand-trimmed flowers are cultivated with genetics from some of the best breeders worldwide and tailored to prioritize high potency, incredible flavor and expressive terpenes. The facility features 25,000 square feet of ultra-modern grow space, including seven double-stacked rooms with roughly 2,000 plants each.

"Using Fluence's VYPR and SPYDR fixtures has significantly enhanced our operation," Mursinna added. "Fluence LEDs provide exceptional quality and consistency, helping us meet the growing demands of Ohio's evolving market."

Where most cultivators in Ohio are growing 1,200 pounds each month, King City is shipping nearly double that. They've also seen substantial increases in THC content from 25% to 35% and improved terpene content-reaching up to 6.57%.

"The team is doing everything right. From dialed-in facility SOPs to the genetic variation they are bringing to the market, there are few operations in the world producing such high-quality flower at this kind of scale and with such consistency week in and week out," said Tim Kiefer, North American sales manager for Fluence. "We are proud to partner with King City Gardens as they continue to grow and expand."

